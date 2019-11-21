Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren lambasted wealthy campaign donors receiving ambassadorships as tonight’s Democratic debate kicked off with questions about impeachment.

Implicitly referencing Trump’s ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland -- who had contributed $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund and testified in front of a House panel on Wednesday -- Warren offered a warning to campaign donors.

“Don’t ask to be an ambassador, because I’m not going to have that happen,” she said.

“We are not going to give away ambassador posts to the highest bidder,” Warren said.

In October, Warren released a proposal that included a pledge to cut off the donor-to-ambassador pipeline.

"My plan will make it the law by prohibiting campaign donations and political spending from being a consideration in the selection of an ambassador," she wrote.

Warren also said she would encourage Republican senators to vote to remove Trump from office, and said her argument to them would begin with encouraging GOP lawmakers to read Robert Mueller’s report.