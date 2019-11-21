2020 Democratic candidates debate in Atlanta
Sanders on Medicare for All: "I wrote the damn bill"
Sen. Bernie Sanders quipped "I wrote the damn bill" following Sen. Elizabeth Warren's lengthy answer on "Medicare for All."
Warren had been talking for a while about her plan for Medicare for All, a policy proposed by Sanders, when the moderator eventually asked Sanders for his response.
Elizabeth Warren says she won't give away ambassador posts "to the highest bidder”
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren lambasted wealthy campaign donors receiving ambassadorships as tonight’s Democratic debate kicked off with questions about impeachment.
Implicitly referencing Trump’s ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland -- who had contributed $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund and testified in front of a House panel on Wednesday -- Warren offered a warning to campaign donors.
“Don’t ask to be an ambassador, because I’m not going to have that happen,” she said.
“We are not going to give away ambassador posts to the highest bidder,” Warren said.
In October, Warren released a proposal that included a pledge to cut off the donor-to-ambassador pipeline.
"My plan will make it the law by prohibiting campaign donations and political spending from being a consideration in the selection of an ambassador," she wrote.
Warren also said she would encourage Republican senators to vote to remove Trump from office, and said her argument to them would begin with encouraging GOP lawmakers to read Robert Mueller’s report.
Sanders: Trump is "likely the most corrupt President in the modern history of America"
Following a day filled with testimonies in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, Sen. Bernie Sanders used his first speaking opportunity tonight at the Democratic debate in Atlanta to address the President.
"He is likely the most corrupt President in the modern history of America. But we cannot simply be confirmed by Donald Trump. Because if we are, we are going to lose the election," Sanders said.
Sanders went on to mention issues like health care and climate change are more pressing concerns.
The first question is on impeachment
Tonight's debate opened with a question on impeachment.
Earlier today, three US officials testified publicly before the House Intelligence Committee as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow asked Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren if she will try to convince her Republicans colleagues to vote for impeachment.
Here's what she said:
Ten Democratic candidates just took the stage tonight's debate in Atlanta, Georgia.
The debate, hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post, takes place in the shadow of televised impeachment hearings in Washington. Hours before the debate's start time, officials, including the US ambassador to the European Union, publicly appeared before the House Intelligence Committee.
Three candidates have suspended their campaigns since the last debate
The pool of Democratic presidential candidates is growing and shrinking at the same time.
Since the last debate, three candidates have suspended their campaigns:
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan
- Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam
Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick also launched a late-entry presidential bid, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is now considering entering the race.
These moves signal the Democratic primary race continues to be unsettled 75 days out from Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses.
Andrew Yang: "I miss Beto"
Andrew Yang is sad.
Yang, the businessman-turned-politician who has mounted an unexpectedly strong presidential campaign, tweeted tonight an hour before the fifth Democratic debate that he wished a certain former candidate was still around.
Beto O'Rourke, the former Texas congressman, ended his campaign earlier this month.
The two got to know each other backstage at town halls and debates.