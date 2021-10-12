Follow CNN Politics
House to vote on short-term debt ceiling extension

By Veronica Rocha, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 11:31 AM ET, Tue October 12, 2021
31 min ago

Why a debt ceiling crisis will still loom even after the House votes today 

From CNN's Clare Foran

The House of Representatives is expected to vote Tuesday to extend the nation's debt limit through early December after the Senate approved a stopgap measure last week in a bid to avert a catastrophic default and economic disaster.

However, the dispute between the two parties over how to address the debt ceiling long-term has not been solved, meaning action will be required again in just a few weeks to avert crisis.

Republicans have been insistent that Democrats must act alone to address the debt limit through a process known as budget reconciliation.

Democrats have argued the issue is a bipartisan responsibility. They have so far largely dismissed the possibility of using reconciliation, arguing that process is too lengthy and unwieldy and that the risk of miscalculation would be too high.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sent a letter to Prsident Biden at the end of last week with a warning. "I write to inform you that I will not provide such assistance again if your all-Democrat government drifts into another avoidable crisis," he wrote.

"I will not be a party to any future effort to mitigate the consequences of Democratic mismanagement. Your lieutenants on Capitol Hill now have the time they claimed they lacked to address the debt ceiling through standalone reconciliation, and all the tools to do it. They cannot invent another crisis and ask for my help," McConnell wrote.

34 min ago

The Senate voted to extend the nation's debt limit last week. Here's what happens next.

From CNN's Clare Foran, Ali Zaslav, Manu Raju, Lauren Fox and Ted Barrett 

The Senate voted last week to raise the nation's debt limit into December after Republicans joined Democrats in breaking a filibuster. The vote was 50 to 48.

The vote only needed a simple majority to succeed.

What happens next: All eyes will turn to the House today, where the Democratic-controlled chamber is expected to approve the Senate-passed measure before it can be sent to President Biden for his signature.

The temporary debt limit extension is only a short-term fix and sets up another looming potential fiscal crisis later this year when it runs out.