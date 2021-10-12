Follow CNN Politics
House to vote on short-term debt ceiling extension

By Veronica Rocha, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 11:45 a.m. ET, October 12, 2021
1 min ago

The clock is ticking for Congress to raise the debt ceiling. Here's what's at stake.

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

The "debt ceiling" is exactly what it sounds like – the maximum that the federal government is allowed to borrow. Why is there a maximum? Because Congress set one more than a century ago to curtail government borrowing. But instead of sticking to it, Congress has gone ahead and raised the limit every time it's been hit.

The arguments in favor are generally the same every time. One is that the money's already been spent – raising the debt limit just lets us keep paying back our creditors. (More on that in a second.) Another is that failing to raise the limit would cause the US to default on some of its obligations, triggering a crisis in the financial system.

The reasons against it are simpler. Outstanding public debt is about $28.7 trillion. That's a hard number to choke down, and it's getting larger every second.

People really concerned about public debt will add in the currently unfunded liabilities of Medicare and Social Security and argue total US liabilities are somewhere north of $156 trillion.

Why this matters: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been warning Congress for months about the consequences of not raising the limit. The US technically reached its limit in August, when a two-year reprieve Congress passed in 2019 expired. The Treasury Department has been moving things around to cover costs since then.

If the US defaults on the debt, there would be a domino effect, said Mark Zandi, the chief economist for Moody's Analytics:

  • Stock markets decline
  • Mortgage rates rise
  • It's going to be difficult for businesses to raise the cash that they need to fund their daily operations.

If the threat of those consequences doesn't shake lawmakers into action and they do default, the problems would only escalate. Particularly, if they didn't immediately react and a default persisted for weeks, Zandi said it would:

  • Cost millions of US jobs
  • Unemployment would shoot to double digits
  • The stock market could lose up to a third of its value – $15 trillion.

There is a counterargument that the actual default would not be as cataclysmic as anticipated. When the country approached default in 2011, S&P downgraded the US credit rating, but the consequences were minimal since lawmakers ultimately paid the debt.

45 min ago

Why a debt ceiling crisis will still loom even after the House votes today 

From CNN's Clare Foran

The House of Representatives is expected to vote Tuesday to extend the nation's debt limit through early December after the Senate approved a stopgap measure last week in a bid to avert a catastrophic default and economic disaster.

However, the dispute between the two parties over how to address the debt ceiling long-term has not been solved, meaning action will be required again in just a few weeks to avert crisis.

Republicans have been insistent that Democrats must act alone to address the debt limit through a process known as budget reconciliation.

Democrats have argued the issue is a bipartisan responsibility. They have so far largely dismissed the possibility of using reconciliation, arguing that process is too lengthy and unwieldy and that the risk of miscalculation would be too high.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sent a letter to Prsident Biden at the end of last week with a warning. "I write to inform you that I will not provide such assistance again if your all-Democrat government drifts into another avoidable crisis," he wrote.

"I will not be a party to any future effort to mitigate the consequences of Democratic mismanagement. Your lieutenants on Capitol Hill now have the time they claimed they lacked to address the debt ceiling through standalone reconciliation, and all the tools to do it. They cannot invent another crisis and ask for my help," McConnell wrote.

47 min ago

The Senate voted to extend the nation's debt limit last week. Here's what happens next.

From CNN's Clare Foran, Ali Zaslav, Manu Raju, Lauren Fox and Ted Barrett 

The Senate voted last week to raise the nation's debt limit into December after Republicans joined Democrats in breaking a filibuster. The vote was 50 to 48.

The vote only needed a simple majority to succeed.

What happens next: All eyes will turn to the House today, where the Democratic-controlled chamber is expected to approve the Senate-passed measure before it can be sent to President Biden for his signature.

The temporary debt limit extension is only a short-term fix and sets up another looming potential fiscal crisis later this year when it runs out.