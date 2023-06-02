How senators voted last night on the debt ceiling bill
From CNN's Kristin Wilson and Morgan Rimmer
The Senate passed a bill late Thursday evening to suspend the nation’s debt limit through and averting a first-ever US default. The Senate voted 63 to 36 to pass the bill.
Here is how the senators voted:
Forty-six Democrats and 17 Republicans voted yes.
Five Democrats voted no. They are:
Sen. John Fetterman
Sen. Bernie Sanders
Sen. Jeff Merkley
Sen. Ed Markey
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Thirty-one Republicans voted no. They are:
Sen. John Barrasso
Sen. Marsha Blackburn
Sen. Mike Braun
Sen. Katie Britt
Sen. Ted Budd
Sen. Bill Cassidy
Sen. Tom Cotton
Sen. Mike Crapo
Sen. Ted Cruz
Sen. Steve Daines
Sen. Deb Fischer
Sen. Lindsey Graham
Sen. Josh Hawley
Sen. Roger Wicker
Sen. J.D. Vance
Sen. Tommy Tuberville
Sen. Dan Sullivan
Sen. Tim Scott
Sen. Rick Scott
Sen. Eric Schmitt
Sen. Marco Rubio
Sen. Jim Risch
Sen. Pete Ricketts
Sen. Rand Paul
Sen. Roger Marshall
Sen. Cynthia Lummis
Sen. Mike Lee
Sen. James Lankford
Sen. John Kennedy
Sen. Ron Johnson
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith
1 min ago
Here's what happens once the debt ceiling is raised
From CNN's Elisabeth Buchwald
The faucets at the US Department of the Treasury are set to turn back on after nearly five months of frozen pipes.
In a vote on Thursday evening, the Senate approved a measure to suspend the nation’s debt limit through January 1, 2025. President Joe Biden is expected to swiftly sign the bill into law to avert the United States’ first-ever default on its debt.
Since the debt ceiling was breached in mid-January, the Treasury Department has not been able to borrow more money. To pay its bills on time, Treasury has undergone a series of extraordinary measures to buy it more time in hopes that Congress takes action to suspend or raise the debt limit.
These measures included selling existing investments and suspending reinvestments of the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund. Doing so helped the Treasury free up billions of dollars to delay a potential default.
Now, Treasury will try to quickly get back to business as usual. To do that, the Treasury will need to raise cash. Fast.
By law, the Treasury Department is obligated to make any funds that were affected by the extraordinary measures whole. It is also required to pay interest on the lapse in funding.
These bills mature in a relatively short time frame, ranging from a few days to a year, according to the Treasury Department. They’re used to help manage the Treasury’s short-term financing needs.
Unlike Treasury bill auctions that occur on a weekly and monthly basis, cash management bill auctions are irregular, though not uncommon. For instance, last year the Treasury held more than 30 cash management bill auctions.
It is, however, quite unusual for the department to auction debt that matures in just one day. Over the past 25 years, the Treasury has held just six one-day cash management bill auctions.
In addition to Friday’s auction, a Thursday auction saw $25 billion of three-day cash management bills yielding 6.15%. That exceeds the yields atwhich almost all other Treasury bills are trading, underscoring the premium investors are demanding to buy the government’s debt.
The Treasury is tentatively issuing an additional $123 billion in longer-term bills on June 8. Ahead of the Senate’s vote, the Treasury said it was “conditional on enactment of the debt limit suspension because Treasury forecasts insufficient headroom under the current debt limit to issue securities in these amounts on June 8.”
Translation: The Treasury had been hedging its bets so that it is not on the hook to make interest payments on time to bill holders in the event that the debt ceiling deal wasn’t signed to law in time to avert default. Now that the Senate has passed the bill and Biden has said he’d sign it, Treasury is set to announce more borrowing initiatives.
“Four months after Speaker McCarthy invited President Biden to begin negotiating a resolution to the looming debt crisis, an important step toward fiscal sanity will finally become law,” his statement said.
7 min ago
Biden praises Congress for passing debt limit bill and says he looks forward to signing it
From CNN staff
President Joe Biden, just moments after the Senate passed the debt limit bill, praised Congress for its efforts and said in a statement that he looked forward to signing the legislation.
He plans to address the nation Friday at 7 p.m. ET.
Full statement:
Tonight, Senators from both parties voted to protect the hard-earned economic progress we have made and prevent a first-ever default by the United States. Together, they demonstrated once more that America is a nation that pays its bills and meets its obligations—and always will be. I want to thank Leader Schumer and Leader McConnell for quickly passing the bill. No one gets everything they want in a negotiation, but make no mistake: this bipartisan agreement is a big win for our economy and the American people. It protects the core pillars of my Investing in America agenda that is creating good jobs across the country, fueling a resurgence in manufacturing, rebuilding our infrastructure, and advancing clean energy. It safeguards peoples’ health care and retirement security, protecting bedrock programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. It protects vital investments in hardworking families that help make our country strong—from child care and education, to public safety and Meals on Wheels. It protects my student debt relief plan for hardworking borrowers. And it honors America’s sacred obligation to our veterans by fully funding veterans’ medical care. Our work is far from finished, but this agreement is a critical step forward, and a reminder of what’s possible when we act in the best interests of our country. I look forward to signing this bill into law as soon as possible and addressing the American people directly tomorrow.
18 min ago
These Democrats want to strip debt limit authority from Congress
From CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere
Even as President Joe Biden appears to have pushed off reaching the next debt limit until 2025, top Democrats on Capitol Hill say what he really needs to do is what he should have done last fall: Come out in favor of a drastic change to strip Congress of this power forever.
Given the current math in the chamber, every senator in the Democratic Caucus would need to support such a change. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he couldn’t get votes from West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin or Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who continues to caucus with Democrats, despite leaving the party.
But Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle — along with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others — told CNN that this time around was a breaking point.
After years of obsessing mostly on his own over changing the debt limit, racking up trivia like how the process was an inadvertent fluke of World War I, Boyle said he started feeling the change three weeks ago, when he stood up after a presentation about expected cuts at a dinner of 50 House Democrats and pleaded: “We absolutely have to resolve here and now, this is the last time we go through this craziness.”
Boyle, a longtime and committed Biden ally, said he wasn’t expecting the loud round of applause that night, or the steady stream of colleagues who have come up to him on the House floor since asking to sign on to his bill, but he’s glad to have it, even as White House spokesperson Michael Kikukawa ducked a firm answer on whether Biden would support the change. The president’s focus, Kikukawa said, remains preventing default, and “other options are a question for another day.”
Originally Boyle backed eliminating the debt limit entirely. But over the years, he refined the proposal in an attempt to broaden its appeal, and his most recent bill gives the administration the authority through the Treasury Department to raise the debt limit, while retaining Congress’s ability to override that decision if it wants to actively force the issue.
Several swing district Democrats, though, told CNN that they were wary of supporting a change, calling the debt limit authority an important check on the presidency and on spending, despite their opposition to how it was used this time.
The biggest problem in making a change, Boyle said, is probably attention span – for all the people who’ve been coming up to him lately to stay committed through whatever will come over next year’s elections, and possibly much longer until Democrats again have the power they didn’t use last year.
“Human beings have a tendency to forget. This has been such a torturous experience for my Democratic colleagues that I hope they will not forget,” Boyle said. “However you voted on this deal, the one thing we need to be fully united behind is the next time we are in charge, we need to never again be placed in this situation.”