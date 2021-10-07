Senate TV

The Senate is voting to break a filibuster on the agreement to raise the debt ceiling, which needs 60 votes to succeed.

At least 10 Republicans must vote with Democrats, who only control 50 seats in the chamber.

So far Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sen. John Cornyn voted to break the filibuster on the debt ceiling.

Sen. Rick Scott, another member of leadership, voted "no," and the senior GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley also voted "no."

After Sen. Ted Cruz voted "no," he turned to McConnell, who said back to him, “I thought you were undecided”

After Senate Minority Whip John Thune voted "yes," McConnell could be heard saying, “Six votes to go.”

If that vote succeeds, the Senate will vote on final passage, which requires only a simple majority.

If the Senate approves the debt limit extension, the House will next have to approve it before it can be sent to President Biden for his signature.