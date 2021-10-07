From CNN's Clare Foran, Ali Zaslav, Manu Raju and Lauren Fox
The Senate is voting to break a filibuster on the agreement to raise the debt ceiling, which needs 60 votes to succeed.
At least 10 Republicans must vote with Democrats, who only control 50 seats in the chamber.
So far Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sen. John Cornyn voted to break the filibuster on the debt ceiling.
Sen. Rick Scott, another member of leadership, voted "no," and the senior GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley also voted "no."
After Sen. Ted Cruz voted "no," he turned to McConnell, who said back to him, “I thought you were undecided”
After Senate Minority Whip John Thune voted "yes," McConnell could be heard saying, “Six votes to go.”
If that vote succeeds, the Senate will vote on final passage, which requires only a simple majority.
If the Senate approves the debt limit extension, the House will next have to approve it before it can be sent to President Biden for his signature.
Treasury secretary says debt ceiling debate raises questions if US is "serious about paying its bills"
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNN tonight uncertainty in Congress over raising the debt ceiling “is damaging to confidence" of consumers and investors.
She went on to say that “everyone including me breathed a sigh of relief that we were able to reach an agreement that gets us to Dec. 3.”
“It’s become increasingly damaging to America to have a debt ceiling,” Yellen said.
“It’s led to a series of politically dangerous conflicts that have caused Americans and global markets to question whether or not America’s serious about paying its bills. It’s flirting with a self-inflicted crisis," she said.
GOP senators urged Cruz and conservative senators to drop filibuster threat on debt ceiling
A number of Republican senators made the case behind closed doors tonight that GOP Sen. Ted Cruz and two other senators should drop their filibuster threat, and allow the vote on a debt ceiling increase to happen by a simple majority of 51 votes.
Their argument: They wouldn't have to supply any GOP votes to raise the debt ceiling. Notably, GOP Sen. Ron Johnson came down on this side of the argument.
But Cruz indicated that he would object and insist on a 60-vote threshold, meaning 10 Republicans would be forced to vote to break the filibuster. And the two other GOP senators who are forcing a 60-vote threshold — Sens. Mike Lee and Rand Paul — were not there to make their case.
Key Republican senator confident GOP has the votes to break a filibuster on debt limit increase
It will requires 10 Republican senators to vote with Democrats for the measure to move forward, meaning move to the next and final vote, which could then be passed by a simple majority.
Leaving a GOP meeting, Republican Whip John Thune said the GOP has the 10 votes to break a filibuster on the debt limit increase.
“We will be fine,” he said — but it is clear GOP leaders are struggling to get the needed votes.
Here's what some Republican senators said this evening:
Sen. Bill Cassidy told CNN that he’d “defer to the Whip,” and would not say how he would vote.
“It’s uncertain,” Sen. Mike Braun said, noting that there was a lot of members making the case that Democrats “ultimately will do it.”
Sen. Josh Hawley said, “if you’re asking me how this vote’s gonna go, I don’t know.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham said in a statement, “I don’t understand why we’re folding here.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer says he’d put the odds of getting the votes at a little over 50%.
Sen. Ted Cruz said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s strategy to offer Democrats a short-term deal on the debt ceiling was a “serous mistake.” Cruz said “of course” he views it as McConnell folding and said “yes” he was surprised by the decision.
Pelosi tells members to prepare to come back early to pass debt ceiling bill
In a Dear Colleague letter to fellow members tonight, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she may call the House back early to vote on the debt ceiling measure being worked on in the Senate.
"We have also been working to protect the full faith and credit of the United States. At this writing, the Senate is engaged in hours of debate that will lead to a vote to lift the debt ceiling," she wrote.
"Hopefully that will occur and if it is necessary for Members to return early, Leader Hoyer will give sufficient notice as promise," Pelosi added.
The deal between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, which Schumer announced on the floor earlier today, is to increase the debt ceiling by $480 billion, an aide familiar with the negotiations tells CNN.
The Senate is set to vote on the deal in the next few hours.
GOP senator says he's "uncertain" there will be 10 Republicans to break filibuster on debt ceiling
Emerging from a closed-door meeting, GOP senators are saying it’s unclear if there will be 10 senators to break a filibuster on the short-term debt ceiling hike.
“It’s uncertain,” Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana said, noting that there was a lot of members making the case that Democrats “ultimately will do it.”
Schumer says Senate will vote tonight on debt limit increase agreement
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said a vote on a short-term agreement to speed up passage of the debt ceiling increase deal will take place tonight.
At 7:30 p.m. ET tonight, the Senate will vote to break a filibuster on the agreement to raise the debt ceiling through early December, which needs 60 votes to succeed.
Following that vote, the Senate is expected to vote on final passage (likely around 8:15 p.m. ET), which only requires a simple majority.
If the Senate approves the debt limit extension, the House will next have to approve it before it can be sent to President Biden for his signature.
Some background: The deal between Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, which Schumer announced on the floor earlier today, is to increase the debt ceiling by $480 billion, an aide familiar with the negotiations tells CNN.
That is how much the Treasury Department told Congress it would need to get to Dec. 3, according to the aide.
GOP leaders are struggling to find 10 votes to break filibuster on debt ceiling hike
From CNN's Ted Barrett, Lauren Fox and Manu Raju
Republican leaders are struggling to convince 10 Republicans to vote to advance a short-term increase of the debt ceiling, a bind they’re in after months of saying Democrats would have to raise it on their own.
GOP senators emerged from a closed-door conference meeting in the US Capitol refusing to commit to vote for the debt ceiling with some opposed to the deal Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell cut with Democrats and many saying they were undecided.
In the closed-door lunch, GOP leaders tried to convince all their members to forgo a procedural vote on the measure – something that would require 10 Republicans to join all 50 Democrats for it to advance – and instead consent to move directly to a final vote on the measure when it could pass on a majority vote with just Democratic votes.
Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican of Texas, said the issue remains “unresolved” and that the leaders are continuing their “due diligence” to win over those members and that work will continue this afternoon.
“I think most of us would like to get out of here. We know what the outcome is going to be so why put through everyone through a delay and inconvenience by keeping us here for an inevitable outcome,” Cornyn said.
Sen. Mike Rounds, a Republican of South Dakota, said GOP senators may huddle again later Thursday to try to resolve their differences.
Cornyn acknowledged their members are so unhappy with having to vote to advance the debt limit – something McConnell had said repeatedly the Democrats would do on their own — there is a possibility that Republicans could not provide the needed 10 votes.
“That’s one possibility, which is not good,” said Cornyn who would not commit to voting to advance it himself.
Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican of Wisconsin, said he would vote against the debt ceiling increase but said he prefers just to let the Democrats vote on their own.
“I’m not going to facilitate this. I’m not going to object. I hope no Republicans object. Just let the Democrats do what they have to do,” Johnson said.
More details on the GOP meeting: In the lunch, according to senators who attended, McConnell told his caucus members that passing the increase was important to prevent a default and that the deal they struck for a short-term extension would require Democrats to pass a long-term extension on their own in December using budget reconciliation.
The deal also requires Democrats to vote for a specific value of the debt ceiling, not just a suspension, a key demand of Republicans, McConnell told his members.
As he left the meeting, McConnell said, “I certainly hope not,” when asked by a reporter if the Senate would likely be in session Saturday to process the bill.
McConnell declined to respond when asked if the GOP could muster the 10 votes if necessary.
Retiring Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, the top GOP appropriator, said he would vote “to keep the government going” and that he expected other GOP leaders to vote for it as well.
Here's what Biden said when asked if he'll support a short-term debt ceiling deal
CNN's Jeremy Diamond asked President Biden if he’ll support a short-term debt ceiling deal upon arrival at Chicago's O’Hare International Airport—Biden crossed his fingers and said he was waiting to see if the deal is finalized.
Pressed on if he’d sign the bill into law, Biden shouted, “I'm not sure of that yet,” before boarding his car.
Speaking to reporters before landing in Chicago, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the deal “a positive step forward."