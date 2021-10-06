Top Democratic senator says “I don’t know” on debt ceiling next steps
From CNN's Lauren Fox
Sen. Dick Durbin, the Democratic whip, says more will be known about next steps on the debt ceiling after the vote today. Asked what those steps may be, he said “I don’t know.”
The Senate will vote today to end debate and move to a final vote on a House-passed measure that would suspend the debt ceiling until Dec. 16, 2022. Republicans are expected to block it from advancing.
Durbin also said he knew of no plans for top Sens. Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell to meet, as Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, a key moderate, has suggested they do.
7 min ago
What is the debt ceiling and why does it matter?
From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf
The "debt ceiling" is exactly what it sounds like – the maximum that the federal government is allowed to borrow. Why is there a maximum? Because Congress set one more than a century ago to curtail government borrowing. But instead of sticking to it, Congress has gone ahead and raised the limit every time it's been hit.
The arguments in favor are generally the same every time. One is that the money's already been spent – raising the debt limit just lets us keep paying back our creditors. (More on that in a second.) Another is that failing to raise the limit would cause the US to default on some of its obligations, triggering a crisis in the financial system.
The reasons against it are simpler. Outstanding public debt is about $28.7 trillion. That's a hard number to choke down, and it's getting larger every second.
People really concerned about public debt will add in the currently unfunded liabilities of Medicare and Social Security and argue total US liabilities are somewhere north of $156 trillion.
Why this matters: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been warning Congress for months about the consequences of not raising the limit. The US technically reached its limit in August, when a two-year reprieve Congress passed in 2019 expired. The Treasury Department has been moving things around to cover costs since then.
If the US defaults on the debt, there would be a domino effect, said Mark Zandi, the chief economist for Moody's Analytics:
Stock markets decline
Mortgage rates rise
It's going to be difficult for businesses to raise the cash that they need to fund their daily operations.
If the threat of those consequences doesn't shake lawmakers into action and they do default, the problems would only escalate. Particularly, if they didn't immediately react and a default persisted for weeks, Zandi said it would:
Cost millions of US jobs
Unemployment would shoot to double digits
The stock market could lose up to a third of its value – $15 trillion.
There is a counterargument that the actual default would not be as cataclysmic as anticipated. When the country approached default in 2011, S&P downgraded the US credit rating, but the consequences were minimal since lawmakers ultimately paid the debt.
22 min ago
Biden: It's "a real possibility" Democrats will use filibuster exemption to let debt ceiling increase
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
President Biden said on Tuesday that it’s “a real possibility” Democrats will adopt a carve out of the filibuster rules to let the debt ceiling be increased by a simple majority vote.
When CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Biden if Democrats are considering the nuclear option to raise the debt — using the carve out with the filibuster to raise the debt limit — the President said, “Oh, I think that’s a real possibility.”
CNN previously reported that the carve out was discussed at a caucus lunch on Tuesday. And while West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a key vote for Democrats in the split Senate, had indicated on Monday that he was opposed to changing the rules for the debt ceiling, on Tuesday he would no longer say whether he’s open to the carve out.
What a change to the filibuster would mean: A change to the filibuster rules would allow Democrats to avoid a potentially catastrophic default less than two weeks away, but every Democratic senator would have to be on board to make the change.
Democrats have the ability to raise the debt ceiling on their own but would need to use a lengthy congressional process called reconciliation to do so. Using reconciliation to raise the debt ceiling could take two weeks — very close to the October 18 deadline laid out by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Changing the filibuster rules would allow Democrats to move much quicker while still only using Democratic votes and Vice President Kamala Harris to pass the debt ceiling hike.
It would nullify the 60-vote requirement to break a filibuster to raise the debt ceiling, allowing a simple majority to do so instead.
CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Kate Sullivan contributed reporting to this post.
38 min ago
Treasury could miss payments in less than 2 weeks, new report confirms
From CNN’s Matt Egan
The debt limit “X Date,” when the federal government will no longer be able to meet its obligations in full and on time, will arrive between Oct. 19 and Nov. 2, the Bipartisan Policy Center said in an updated forecast on Wednesday.
The new projection confirms that the US Treasury could miss payments in less than two weeks as Congress is stuck in a stalemate over how to address the debt ceiling.
This forecast narrows a previous projection from the think tank of Oct. 15 to Nov. 4.
The Bipartisan Policy Center report coincides with the official warnings from the Treasury Department. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers last week that if Congress fails to raise or suspend the debt ceiling, the federal government will run out of cash and extraordinary measures by Oct. 18.
More context: After that point, the Treasury would no longer be 100% confident it could meet its obligations on time. Yellen told lawmakers last week Treasury would find itself in an “impossible situation” either on Oct. 19 or “a few days thereafter.”
“If we are to avoid crossing the Rubicon, Congress must act before, not on, the X Date to ensure the full faith and credit of the United States,” Shai Akabas, BPC’s director of economic policy, said in the report. “Even leading up to October 19, the Treasury Department will find itself with dangerously low cash levels. An unexpected event during that time frame could escalate into a financial crisis.”
The Bipartisan Policy Center warned that failing to act “in the coming days” to address the debt limit “would be unprecedented and could yield significant economic consequences.”
The report noted that interest rates on short-term Treasuries that mature near the X-Date range have started to rise, “demonstrating a degree of concern in the market.”
“Even briefly crossing the X Date could precipitate a stock market plunge, wiping out trillions of dollars in 401(k)s and other savings,” Akabas said. “A prolonged debt limit stalemate would likely lead to an economic contraction and increased unemployment, derailing the nation’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
1 hr 8 min ago
Biden will meet with business leaders and CEOs today as he looks to ramp up pressure on GOP
"The President will also reiterate the cost of any delay — with each day of Republican obstruction and political games increasing the risk that even a near-miss default would result in more costs for middle-class families, higher interest rate on auto and home loans, as well as credit cards," a White House official said.
The President is set to meet with top banking, financial and various industry leaders at the White House at 1 p.m. ET today as he ratchets up the public pressure campaign to raise the nation's debt limit in a bipartisan way as Republicans continue to block efforts to do so. Democrats are able to raise the debt ceiling on their own without Republican votes but would need to use the lengthy reconciliation process to do so. Democratic leaders in the House and Senate have said they are not willing to use that process and instead are looking for Republicans to cooperate with paying the nation's bills.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who will be in attendance on Wednesday, said last month that the nation will run out of money to pay its bills on Oct. 18, leaving the US facing default for the first time in its history.
On Tuesday, Biden said it's a "real possibility" Senate Democrats could allow for a one-time carve out of Senate filibuster rules in order to address the debt ceiling, but it's unclear whether Democrats would have enough votes within their own party for the rule change.
Lawmakers are negotiating the debt ceiling. Here's what happens next.
From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf
Republicans and Democrats in Washington are gearing up for their occasional fight over raising the US debt limit.
Democrats will try to shame Republicans, arguing raising the limit has more to do with paying bills for money already spent rather than new spending.
It's a valid point, but Democrats' current effort to pass both a $1.5 trillion bipartisan infrastructure and a $3.5 trillion Democrats-only infrastructure bill to remake the economy and address climate change complicates their message.
So they'll try to shame and cajole Republicans. They could also sugarcoat the debt limit vote by burying the measure in a must-pass spending bill. Keep the government running and keep the government solvent.
The smart money is still on lawmakers figuring out a way to raise the limit and pay the bills for the money they've (we've) already spent.
CNN's Chris Cillizza calls it the little secret about raising the debt ceiling: "Congress has never not done it. Why? Because the consequences of not doing it are far too dire for the country: The Treasury Department would default on its debts, badly damaging the country's economic credibility around the world."
When Republicans did seriously threaten to get in the way of the debt limit increase, in 2011, Cillizza points out that it led Standard & Poor's to downgrade its ratings on US debt for the first time in seven decades.
1 hr 9 min ago
Senate will hold procedural vote today to break a filibuster on the House debt limit bill
From CNN's Ali Zaslav and Ted Barrett
The Senate will vote today to end debate and move to a final vote on a House-passed measure that would suspend the debt ceiling until Dec. 16, 2022.