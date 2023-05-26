Audio
The latest on the debt ceiling impasse

By Adrienne Vogt

Updated 9:05 AM ET, Fri May 26, 2023
17 min ago

This is how a Treasury Department team monitors economic warning signs

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond and Allie Malloy

The exterior of the U.S. Department of Treasury building on March 13 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Nearly five months before the US was projected to hit the debt ceiling, a small team inside the Treasury Department began alerting top officials to early effects already being felt in the US financial system. 

The cost of insuring US debt, as measured by the price of credit-default swaps, was rising — a sign that investors were beginning to view US bonds and other securities as increasingly risky.

That early warning — and subsequent ones over the last month as the swaps pricing has surged — came out of the Treasury Department's Markets Room and its eponymous team of nine financial analysts who are responsible for monitoring and analyzing global financial markets to inform the policy work of top Treasury Department and White House officials.  

As the US rapidly approaches a potential default date in early June, top US officials are increasingly relying on the Markets Room to monitor for signs of disruption in the financial markets. 

"In the same way that a doctor wants to understand the vital signs of a patient as they're thinking about how to treat them, at Treasury keeping abreast of understanding the various ways in which the economy is healthy or unhealthy. And part of that is understanding the market," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNN. 

"So, we're spending a lot of time with them better understanding what the costs are today, in order to make sure that we're in a position to share that information with Congress, in order to prevent us from getting into a position where for the first time in our history, we're unable to pay all of our obligations on time," he said.

That work begins each day before dawn when staffers take turns waking up around 3:30 a.m. ET to compile data about overnight market developments and begin making calls to contacts working in European and Asian markets. 

At around 7 a.m. ET, those data and insights land in the inboxes of top policymakers at the White House and Treasury Department. 

At 9 a.m. ET, before the US markets open, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her senior leadership team huddle virtually with the Markets Room and other key Treasury Department aides for a briefing on the state of the financial markets and issues to watch for that day. 

In recent weeks, that daily briefing has heavily focused on reverberations of the debt limit standoff, from updates on auctions of Treasury bills to market reactions and commentary from market analysts and economists.

Read more.

32 min ago

Here's what you should know about the US debt ceiling drama

Analysis from CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

The US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC, on May 22.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

As the US debt talks continue, here's what you should know:

When will the government run out of cash?

It’s a moving target.

The US actually exceeded its borrowing authority back in January, but Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen authorized “extraordinary measures” – essentially moving money around – to give lawmakers time to act. She has said those extraordinary measures will be exhausted as soon as June 1, but third-party estimates suggest it could end up taking weeks or even months longer.

The government takes in and spends money every day. It also takes cash from public debt it has sold to cover expenses. So as along as taxes are coming in it will never completely run out of money. But without the ability to sell debt, it will not have enough to cover its obligations.

Is cutting spending the only way to address the debt?

No. Just as Democrats are generally opposed to spending reductions, Republicans are generally opposed to raising taxes. Along with the growth in government spending, the cutting of tax rates plays an important role in this story.

What would happen immediately after default?

If investors no longer trust the US government to pay its bills, the cost of the government borrowing money could rise. It’s not entirely clear if Social Security payments would be immediately delayed. The Treasury Department would have to make difficult choices about which bills to pay. The consequences would cascade and compound as a default continued.

26 min ago

With no debt limit bill to vote on, House lawmakers are leaving DC for the holiday weekend

From CNN's Clare Foran, Lauren Fox, Melanie Zanona, Annie Grayer and Haley Talbot

US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks to the media about debt ceiling negotiations at the US Capitol on May 25.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

A debt limit deal is still not yet close at hand for House Republicans and the White House as lawmakers leave the nation’s capital and the risk of a first-ever default grows.

With no bill to vote on, House lawmakers went into recess Thursday for Memorial Day weekend, though they will be given 24 hours notice to return if and when a deal is reached.

Each day that passes without a bipartisan deal to raise the debt ceiling brings the nation closer to default, which could be catastrophic for the global economy and have financial effects on countless Americans.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday would not guarantee that a deal will pass by June 1, which the Treasury Department has warned could be the earliest possible X-date for missing debt payments.

Instead, he pointed to the GOP House-passed debt bill, despite Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer saying that he won’t bring it to the Senate floor.

“There is a bill that has passed the House that sits in the Senate,” he told CNN’s Manu Raju. “We passed a bill in April, long before they ever said the deadline was June 1. Republicans have done everything they can.”

In another indication of how far apart the two sides remain, Rep. Patrick McHenry, a lead GOP negotiator on debt limit talks, told reporters on Thursday, “We still have fundamental disagreements we have to resolve. And it’s complicated.”

Asked by CNN if spending levels have been resolved, McHenry said: “Nothing is resolved.”

Negotiators are trying to make progress on a handful of outstanding issues — in addition to how to cut federal spending, which remains a key sticking point.

Read more.

35 min ago

If the US defaults the impact would be "quite severe," Fed official says

From CNN's Bryan Mena

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington, DC, on May 21.
Patrick Semansky/AP

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan M. Collins said in a moderated discussion on Thursday that not raising the debt ceiling would have a significant impact.

We'd be in uncharted territory. The consequences for that could be quite severe,” Collins said during a discussion at the Community College of Rhode Island. “I will reiterate comments that Chair Powell and others have made that it's really important that we meet our obligations, and I very much hope that that is what happens.”

Fed officials were concerned about the possibility of the United States defaulting on its debt when they voted to raise interest rates by a quarter point earlier this month, minutes from that meeting showed.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said at an event hosted by the American Gas Association on Monday that raising the debt ceiling is “a must-pass” vote for Congress.

Fed officials, Wall Street economists and other professional forecasters have all estimated that the economic effects of a US default, which could come as soon as one week from Thursday on June 1, would be substantial.