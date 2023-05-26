The exterior of the U.S. Department of Treasury building on March 13 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Nearly five months before the US was projected to hit the debt ceiling, a small team inside the Treasury Department began alerting top officials to early effects already being felt in the US financial system.

The cost of insuring US debt, as measured by the price of credit-default swaps, was rising — a sign that investors were beginning to view US bonds and other securities as increasingly risky.

That early warning — and subsequent ones over the last month as the swaps pricing has surged — came out of the Treasury Department's Markets Room and its eponymous team of nine financial analysts who are responsible for monitoring and analyzing global financial markets to inform the policy work of top Treasury Department and White House officials.

As the US rapidly approaches a potential default date in early June, top US officials are increasingly relying on the Markets Room to monitor for signs of disruption in the financial markets.

"In the same way that a doctor wants to understand the vital signs of a patient as they're thinking about how to treat them, at Treasury keeping abreast of understanding the various ways in which the economy is healthy or unhealthy. And part of that is understanding the market," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNN.

"So, we're spending a lot of time with them better understanding what the costs are today, in order to make sure that we're in a position to share that information with Congress, in order to prevent us from getting into a position where for the first time in our history, we're unable to pay all of our obligations on time," he said.

That work begins each day before dawn when staffers take turns waking up around 3:30 a.m. ET to compile data about overnight market developments and begin making calls to contacts working in European and Asian markets.

At around 7 a.m. ET, those data and insights land in the inboxes of top policymakers at the White House and Treasury Department.

At 9 a.m. ET, before the US markets open, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her senior leadership team huddle virtually with the Markets Room and other key Treasury Department aides for a briefing on the state of the financial markets and issues to watch for that day.

In recent weeks, that daily briefing has heavily focused on reverberations of the debt limit standoff, from updates on auctions of Treasury bills to market reactions and commentary from market analysts and economists.

Read more.