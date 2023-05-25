Audio
Debt ceiling talks continue as default deadline looms

By Adrienne Vogt

Updated 8:44 a.m. ET, May 25, 2023
1 min ago

Analysis: Why markets are suffering a debt ceiling-induced vibe shift

From CNN's Nicole Goodkind

A trader works on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange on May 24. U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday.
A trader works on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange on May 24. U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday. Xinhua/Shutterstock

There are just four trading days left until the United States hits its “X” day — the ominous-sounding hard deadline for the government to raise the debt ceiling or risk defaulting on its obligations, according to the US Treasury. Investors are starting to squirm. 

It’s not like this took Wall Street by surprise. The US government hit its self-imposed debt ceiling back in January, forcing the Treasury to start taking extraordinary measures to keep the government paying its bills and escalating pressure on Capitol Hill to avoid a catastrophic default. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been warning of a June 1 deadline for nearly a month.

US markets have largely shrugged off talk of a default. All three major indexes climbed higher last week. And analyst notes discussing the topic have been heavily caveated that there’s a near-zero chance of an actual default. “A debt ceiling deal is a certainty and every market actor knows it,” wrote David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of The Bahnsen Group on Wednesday.

But markets have experienced a vibe shift in the last 24-48 hours. The Dow plummeted more than 250 points Wednesday as investors were appeared to wake up to the reality that for the first time in US history, the government could renege on its bills. Treasury yields, which move in the opposite direction to prices, were higher as worries of a default grew.

What’s happening: Negotiations between President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are hitting snags and time is running out. 

House Republicans are insisting on spending cuts before they will agree to raise the nation’s debt ceiling past $31 trillion. Democrats argue that Congress already spent the money and must be allowed to repay America’s debt holders without an embarrassing and economically disastrous default.

Fitch — one of the top three credit rating agencies along with Moody’s and S&P — signaled on Wednesday evening that it could downgrade the United States’ perfect rating if lawmakers do not agree to raise the debt limit.

The warning is “just the latest sign that policy brinkmanship over the debt ceiling is extracting a growing price on the US economy and placing in jeopardy well-functioning financial markets that are critical to the health of the American real economy,” said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM LLC. 

Keep reading here.

13 min ago

McCarthy appears set to send the House home Thursday without a debt limit deal

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to members of the media at the U.S. Capitol on May 24 in Washington, DC. 
U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to members of the media at the U.S. Capitol on May 24 in Washington, DC.  Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appears set to send members home after votes on Thursday, signaling that debt negotiations with the White House will continue as the risk of a first-ever default grows.

While the speaker urged lawmakers to stay close to the nation’s capital over Memorial Day weekend, his top deputy, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, announced that the House will recess following votes on Thursday as negotiators continue to work on a debt ceiling deal.

“Following tomorrow’s votes, if some new agreement is reached between President Biden and Speaker McCarthy, members will receive 24 hours notice in the event we need to return to Washington for any additional votes, either over the weekend or next week,” he said.

Negotiators are trying to make progress on a handful of outstanding issues – in addition to cutting federal spending, which remains a major sticking point. Two sources familiar with the matter said the White House is weighing the GOP demands in exchange for winning the lone concession offered by McCarthy: raising the debt limit.

The two sides have agreed to rescind some Covid-19 relief aid, an issue first proposed by House Republicans, according to multiple sources.

Hours of meetings on Wednesday moved negotiations in a positive direction, McCarthy told reporters, but each day that passes without a bipartisan deal to raise the debt ceiling brings the nation closer to default – which could be catastrophic for the global economy and have financial effects on countless Americans.

Warning signs are beginning to pop up: Fitch Ratings placed the top-ranked US sovereign credit rating on rating watch negative Wednesday, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the current debt ceiling debate and the possibility of a first-ever default. The agency, one of the top three credit rating agencies along with Moody’s and S&P, placed the US “AAA” on “rating watch negative,” signaling that it could downgrade US debt if lawmakers do not agree on a bill that raises US Treasury’s debt limit.

Read more about where things stand here.

18 min ago

Treasury secretary says she will try to narrow forecast for debt default "X-date"

From CNN’s Tami Luhby

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) on April 20 in Washington, DC.
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) on April 20 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday that she will try to be more precise about when the nation could start missing payments in her next advisory to Congress.

But she repeated that it’s tough to pinpoint the X-date, when the nation may not be able to satisfy all its bills, even a few weeks in advance because of the inherent uncertainty of incoming revenue and outgoing obligations.

“I will plan to update Congress shortly and try to increase the level of precision,” Yellen said in virtual comments at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council conference. “It's hard to be precise about exactly which day we will run out of resources. [It] seems almost certain that we will not be able to get past early June.”

In her letter to Congress on Monday, she said it is “highly likely that Treasury will no longer be able to satisfy all of the government’s obligations if Congress has not acted to raise or suspend the debt limit by early June, and potentially as early as June 1.”

She stressed on Wednesday that if negotiations between the White House and House Republicans fail to produce a deal in time, “there will be some difficult choices to make.”

“Treasury and President Biden will face very tough choices if Congress doesn't act to raise the debt ceiling,” Yellen said. “And if we hit the so-called X-date without that occurring, there will be some obligations that we will be unable to pay.” 

The secretary declined to detail exactly what Treasury can do in terms of payments, but said that “as a general matter, prioritization is not really something that's operationally feasible.”

“Our payment systems have been constructed in order to pay our bills, not to decide which bills to pay and which bills not to pay,” she said.

Treasury has sent a memo to federal agencies asking if they can delay making certain payments to conserve cash, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. The Washington Post first reported on the memo.

Some House Republicans, however, don’t think that the true deadline is on June 1. They argue that Yellen should be more “transparent” about her forecasts.

“It looks like they're hedging now and opening up the door to move that date back,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said Tuesday.

Multiple analyses have estimated that the X-date will probably occur in early June, but not necessarily June 1. The Bipartisan Policy Center on Tuesday projected that Treasury will most likely lack the cash to meet all of its obligations sometime between early June and early August, with an “elevated risk” between June 2 and June 13.

If Treasury can continue paying the bills into the middle of next month, then it’s likely the government won’t default until later in the summer. The agency will get another injection of funds from second quarter estimated tax payments, which are due June 15, and from $145 billion in an “extraordinary measure” that becomes available at the end of that month.

CNN’s Alayna Treene and Kristin Wilson contributed to this report.

6 min ago

Some Americans say they are concerned about a potential debt default

From CNN's Alicia Wallace

Visitors outside the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, on May 23.
Visitors outside the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, on May 23. Nathan Howard/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Americans who are already trying to navigate persistently high inflation, soaring interest rates, banking turmoil and recession fears are now faced with trying to prepare for the “unthinkable:” a potential US debt default.

Earlier this month, Kimberly Dickerson called up her creditors, asking about contingency plans in the event that her Social Security Disability check doesn’t land in June.

“The only way I can say it is, it’s going to be catastrophic,” said Dickerson, 52, of Richmond, Virginia.

Debt ceiling negotiations are continuing on Capitol Hill as a deadline of default looms larger by the day. Average Americans are taking notice and trying their best to protect themselves and their livelihoods.

A cross-section of Americans told CNN they’re becoming increasingly worried not only about the threat of the US defaulting on some or all of its financial responsibilities but also the effects of any spending cuts made in negotiations.

Teri House of Kansas met with a financial adviser about whether she could bear the cost if her elderly mother’s federal assistance is interrupted, putting the Navy veteran’s established memory care services at risk.

“She served her country and her community,” House said. “Why can’t her country serve her?”

Meanwhile, just outside Detroit, veteran Christopher Land is nervous too. He said his family would immediately feel the impacts of a failed debt ceiling negotiation, and he’s concerned about what it would mean for his fellow residents in need.

“Our retirement savings were wiped out by medical debts years ago,” said Land, 41, whose wife is disabled. “A default could be really bad for us. I’m employed by a city government. We are on public assistance. We have loans. We’re living on the right side of the paycheck-to-paycheck line, but not by a lot.”

In Tucson, Arizona, Alejandro Terrazas fears he may lose a chunk of his retirement savings and rainy day funds if the impasse continues.

“I’m getting up there in years, but I’m not ready to retire probably for 10 more years, and if it’s some temporary thing, I won’t make any moves,” said Terrazas, 60. “But most of my money in retirement is in the stock market, except for the house I own.”

Read what other Americans are saying.