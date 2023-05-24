Audio
Debt ceiling negotiations continue as default deadline looms

By Mike Hayes and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 8:36 a.m. ET, May 24, 2023
1 min ago

McCarthy told GOP conference "we are nowhere near a deal," according to sources

From CNN's Clare Foran, Lauren Fox, Nicky Robertson and Haley Talbot

President Joe Biden met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday to discuss the debt limit in the Oval Office of the White House.
Negotiations are continuing to unfold in an attempt to reach a debt limit deal, but major differences between House Republicans and the White House have yet to be bridged, and the pressure is only intensifying as the risk of default grows ever more real with each day.

Republicans have long said that spending cuts must be paired with any increase in the debt limit – an issue that is proving to be the central sticking point as Democrats argue the cuts Republicans want are too extreme, though the White House has expressed a willingness to cut some spending.

Asked if there is any general agreement on cuts, GOP Rep. Garret Graves, who has served as a chief negotiator during the talks, said on Tuesday, “No, that’s our biggest gap.”

Graves made clear that a wide array of significant differences remain, even as the timeline to avoid default grows shorter.

“Look, there are some big bright red lines on both sides,” he said. “We do not have any of those issues closed out.”

Underscoring just how far apart the two sides are, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told Republicans during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, “We are nowhere near a deal,” according to sources in the room.

The window to secure a deal is rapidly closing and the stakes are incredibly high with the Treasury Department continuing to say the US could default by June 1. A first-ever default for the US would likely trigger a global economic catastrophe.

Congressional Democrats, meanwhile, continue to push back against positions Republicans have staked out in negotiations and express heightened concern over the ticking clock.

House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar argued that Republicans have been pushed to take extreme positions by far-right members of the GOP conference.

“This is tough, this is not where we should be. Speaker McCarthy is being held captive by the Freedom Caucus,” Aguilar told reporters on Tuesday.

6 min ago

What you need to know about the debt ceiling as the threat of default looms

From CNN's Tami Luhby and Kaanita Iyer

Alberto Mier/CNN
The clock is ticking faster on the nation’s debt ceiling drama. Exactly when the federal government will no longer be able to pay its bills in full and on time is not known, but it could come as soon as early June.

That doesn’t give House Republicans and the White House a lot of time to work out a deal to avoid a default. Negotiators are trying to hammer out an agreement, but multiple sticking points remain.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pushed his package to raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion through the House in a close vote in late April. But the White House is balking at some of the provisions, including deep spending cuts and additional work requirements for those receiving public assistance.

The US hit its debt ceiling in January, triggering the Treasury Department to start taking extraordinary measures to prevent a default.

Here are some key things to know about the situation:

What is the debt ceiling? Established by Congress, the debt ceiling is the maximum amount the federal government is able to borrow to finance obligations that lawmakers and presidents have already approved – since the government runs budget deficits and the revenue it collects is not sufficient. Increasing the cap does not authorize new spending commitments.

The debt ceiling, which currently stands at $31.4 trillion, was created more than a century ago and has been modified more than 100 times since World War II.

Though it was originally designed to make it easier for the federal government to borrow, the limit has become a way for Congress to restrict the growth of borrowing – turning it into a political football in recent decades.

Still, fears of a default have prompted lawmakers to pass legislation to raise or suspend the ceiling every time, most recently in December 2021. So the US has never actually defaulted on its debt.

What happens if the US does default on its debt? Once the extraordinary measures and cash on hand are exhausted, the debt ceiling crisis would start having very real impacts.

Treasury would likely have to temporarily delay payments or default on some of its commitments, potentially affecting interest and principal payments on US debt, Social Security payments, veterans’ benefits and federal employees’ salaries, among other obligations. But it might prioritize paying interest and principal first in an attempt to minimize the fallout.

No one knows exactly how Treasury would handle the situation since it has never happened. A default would also wreak havoc on the US economy and the global financial markets, as well as shake confidence in the safety of the Treasury market and raise borrowing costs. Even the threat of one in 2011 caused the only credit rating downgrade in the nation’s history.

13 min ago

CNN Poll: 60% of Americans say Congress should only raise debt limit if spending cuts are also made

From CNN's Jennifer Agiesta

The Capitol building in Washington, DC, on May 8.
The Capitol building in Washington, DC, on May 8. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times/Redux)

Sixty percent of Americans say Congress should only raise the nation’s debt ceiling if it cuts spending at the same time, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS.

The poll comes as the June 1 “hard deadline” is fast approaching and lawmakers continue to negotiate to avoid economic catastrophe.

Few see President Joe Biden or the Republicans in Congress as acting responsibly in negotiations over the debt limit, with most in both parties more concerned that their side will give up too much than that the United States will default on its debt.

Still, a broad majority of Americans favor raising the debt ceiling — 84%, with just 15% saying Congress should not do so under any circumstances.

Besides the 60% who support raising the ceiling alongside spending cuts, 24% say it should happen no matter what.

These findings come amid widespread doubts about the nation’s political leaders more broadly.

Few Americans say that Biden (31%) or the Republican leaders in the House of Representatives (29%) have the right priorities. Among independents, 60% say that neither Biden nor GOP leaders are paying enough attention to the country’s most pressing problems.

Though 71% of all Americans say that not raising the debt limit would cause a crisis or major problems for the country — and many foresee a major negative impact on the stock market (60%), the nation’s credit rating (59%) and the overall economy (58%) — relatively few see a deeply negative impact on their own finances as a likely outcome (35%).

Less than half say that failure to raise the debt ceiling would cause a major negative impact on the unemployment rate (43%).

About half of Americans say they have been following the negotiations over the debt limit very (14%) or somewhat closely (36%) — below the 70% who said they were following very or somewhat closely in 2011, when President Barack Obama and Republicans in Congress were negotiating a debt ceiling increase.

Majority support for raising the debt ceiling in some fashion cuts across party lines, but most Republicans (79%) and independents (58%) say the limit should only be raised if spending cuts are enacted at the same time, while Democrats are split between supporting a debt ceiling increase no matter what (46%) and raising it only alongside spending cuts (45%).

More about the poll: The CNN Poll was conducted by SSRS from May 17-20 among a random national sample of 1,227 adults drawn from a probability-based panel. Surveys were either conducted online or by telephone with a live interviewer. Results among the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.7 points; it is larger for subgroups.

CNN’s Ariel Edwards-Levy contributed reporting to this post.