1 min ago

Why markets will likely slide if the debt ceiling isn’t resolved soon

From CNN's Elisabeth Buchwald

People walk along Wall Street outside of the New York Stock Exchange on May 3.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

If the United States defaults on its debt, it would be catastrophic for the economy. Millions of jobs would be impacted, the cost of borrowing money would skyrocket and government benefits many people rely wouldn’t be sent on time.

Markets have been mostly indifferent to the debt ceiling since it was breached in January. That is bound to change as the default date, also known as the X-date, approaches.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met for more talks on Monday afternoon after a weekend with little progress to avoid the nation’s first default. McCarthy told reporters that he had a “productive discussion” with Biden, but said a deal has not yet been reached.

If lawmakers can’t reach an agreement by the last week of this month, it could get very ugly for markets.

The S&P 500 fell by more than 16% over the span of five weeks in 2011 when the United States narrowly avoided a default, which led to a downgrade of the nation’s debt. But two months after the downgrade, the S&P 500 recovered those losses and ended the year virtually unchanged.

Even if a deal isn’t reached in time and the United States defaults, it’s unlikely to go unresolved for a long stretch of time, experts told CNN. And when it does get resolved, it’s quite possible there will be a “relief rally,” said Callie Cox, eToro US investment analyst.

But there could be a correction period immediately following a deal as the Treasury replenishes the cash it burned through when it couldn’t borrow money, said Michael Reynolds, vice president of investment strategy at Glenmede.

“We have so many other pressures weighing on the economy,” she said. The US economy has spent the past year defying recession forecasts, but its luck could run out later this year, according to a new survey of business economists. Many big-box retailers’ earnings reports indicated that consumers are cutting back on non-essential purchases, a possible sign of a looming recession.

12 min ago

Here's how you can prepare for a debt default

From CNN's Ramishah Maruf

The US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC, on May 22.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

There isn’t much precedent on what to do in case of a default, since it’s never happened before. If the government doesn’t raise the ceiling, the United States won’t automatically go into default. The Treasury Department has enough to cover some obligations, but it’s uncertain what protocol it would adopt to handle payments.

Here’s how you can prepare for a potential debt default:

Military families should keep extra cash: Some Department of Defense workers may see their paychecks delayed — that includes more than 2 million federal civilian workers and around 1.4 million active-duty military members. Federal government contractors could also see a lag in payments, which could affect their ability to compensate their workers, CNN previously reported.

Mike Hunsberger, owner of Next Mission Financial Planning and an Air Force veteran, said military families should make sure they have extra money and that their emergency funds are topped off to weather a missed paycheck. For those with thin budgets, Hunsberger suggested looking again to see if there’s anything else to cut back on, at least temporarily.

Every military service has an organization that can help with temporary loans for those who could be in a crunch — think a car breaking down or an emergency ticket home for a family death, Hunsberger said. Some military-facing banks could also be of assistance.

Those who receive veterans benefits should also have an emergency stockpile prepared — disability payments and pensions for some low-income veterans and their surviving families could be affected by a default.

Expect volatility in bonds: Bond investors should expect volatility even during deal negotiations. US Treasuries are considered to be the world’s safest assets because they are backed by the full faith and credit of the United States, but the uncertainty over a debt ceiling deal adds risk.

With Treasuries, the key question is when investors will be repaid, not if.

Experts assume even if the US briefly goes past the X-date, it will be resolved quickly and the government will make good on its obligations, CNN reported.

If you invest in bonds, pay attention to when your Treasury bills are maturing.

Those who have invested in Treasury bills maturing on or right after June 1 and who definitely need their money at that time — for example, to pay their own bills — might consider selling those bills now and reinvesting in bills that mature sooner, Collin Martin, director and fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research, suggested in an interview with CNN.

And for those into bond funds, check to see that the bond portion of your portfolio has adequate exposure to intermediate and longer-term bonds, rather than being too heavily weighted toward short-term higher yielding bonds.

34 min ago

Catch up on the latest in US debt ceiling negotiations — and what's at stake 

Analysis CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

The US Capitol is seen on May 16 in Washington.
Alex Brandon/AP

 

House Republicans are insisting on spending cuts before they will agree to raise the nation’s debt ceiling past $31 trillion.

Democrats argue Congress already spent the money and must be allowed to repay America’s debt holders without an embarrassing and economically disastrous default.

While House Speaker Kevin McCarthy emerged from a meeting at the White House with President Joe Biden on Monday evening without a deal, he underscored that both parties are united in their goal of reaching an agreement to raise the nation’s debt limit.

The clock is ticking down to a US default, but it’s not entirely clear when the US will officially run out of cash. It’s also not clear what a potential deal to avert a first-ever default will look like.

If you haven’t been following the debt drama, here are answers to some questions to get you up to speed.

  • When will the government run out of cash: It’s a moving target. The US actually exceeded its borrowing authority back in January, but Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen authorized “extraordinary measures” – essentially moving money around – to give lawmakers time to act. She has said those extraordinary measures will be exhausted as soon as June 1, but third-party estimates suggest it could end up taking weeks or even months longer. The government takes in and spends money every day. It also takes cash from public debt it has sold to cover expenses.
  • How the negotiations have unfolded: In April, House Republicans passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling paired with nonspecific requirements for spending cuts, to undo climate change-related spending championed by Democrats and to impose new federal work requirements for Medicaid recipients, among other things. The one-sided bill was a nonstarter for Democrats, who ignored it in the Senate. But it proved that Republicans could come together and was seen as a sort of opening bid in negotiations. Those negotiations really got underway in early May, when McCarthy and Biden met at the White House. Staff-level discussions between the White House and congressional Republicans resumed Sunday evening after Biden and McCarthy had spoken by phone in the afternoon, according to a White House official. Biden and McCarthy met on Monday and despite projecting optimism, they did not announce a deal.
  • Is cutting spending the only way to address the debt? No. Just as Democrats are generally opposed to spending reductions, Republicans are generally opposed to raising taxes. Along with the growth in government spending, the cutting of tax rates plays an important role in this story.
  • When would a default start to really hurt? Nearly every economist and policy maker agrees that a sustained default would have catastrophic consequences for the US economy and for the many millions of Americans who rely on Social Security, Medicare, government paychecks or government help. The stock market could lose a large portion of its value if investors were spooked by the instability. But a default of a day or two might not seem quite as horrible, particularly if there were not any interruption in government services.
  • What would happen immediately after default? Any default would have consequences. If investors no longer trusted the US government to pay its bills, the cost of the government borrowing money could rise – particularly if credit-rating agencies downgrade America’s sterling credit rating. That’s what happened in 2011 in the lead-up to the last significant debt ceiling standoff, increasing the amount America had to pay to make good on its debt obligations.
  • If the White House and Republican leaders announce a deal, is that the end of it? No. And this is a very important point. Any deal announced by the negotiators must pass in the House and the Senate. That takes time, which is why a deal must be reached before June 1 in order to avoid a June 1 X date. McCarthy had argued that this past weekend was the real, functional deadline. There’s also a very real question about whether House Republicans will coalesce around whatever deal McCarthy makes. His position as speaker is tenuous and if he agrees to a bill that Democrats find acceptable, he could face a revolt among conservative Republicans. Whatever passes through the House will have to get support from most Republicans there.

1 hr 2 min ago

Biden administration says House Republicans continue to "demand draconian cuts" as debt ceiling deadline looms

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) leave the White House after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on May 22.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The White House is warning House Republicans against continuing to “demand draconian cuts to critical programs Americans rely on,” according to a new fact sheet released Tuesday.

The fact sheet released by the Office and Management and Budget details how proposals put forth by House Republicans could lead to cuts of “at least 30 percent across programs including education, research, public safety, public health, and other areas” if the GOP preserves spending levels for defense, Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security. This assessment is similar to one outlined by OMB Director Shalanda Young in a memo last week.

House Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger announced late Monday evening that all markups have been postponed for the week citing ongoing negotiations between the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“Given recent developments in the negotiations between Speaker McCarthy and the President, and in order to give the Speaker maximum flexibility as talks continue, the Committee will postpone this week’s markups," Granger said in a statement.

This comes as negotiations between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and their teams are still underway as the US barrels even closer to a potential default. Both sides described Monday’s meeting between Biden and McCarthy as “productive” while acknowledging areas of disagreement remain with spending levels being one of the key sticking points in discussions.

The fact sheet says some of the programs which could be impacted by proposed Republican cuts include, “cancer research at the National Institutes of Health, Meals on Wheels for seniors, preschool and childcare for thousands of children, as well as on veterans’ programs outside the Department of Veterans Affairs.”

1 hr 7 min ago

Biden and McCarthy remain hopeful — but there’s still no debt limit deal

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez and Donald Judd

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in the Oval Office of the White House on May 22 in Washington, DC. Biden and McCarthy were meeting to discuss raising the debt limit in an effort to avoid a default by the federal government.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The clock is ticking for President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to come to agreement to avoid a first-ever default on the nation’s debt. And although there are some positive signs suggesting they’re closer to a consensus, there is still no deal.

They face a looming deadline, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reaffirming in a letter to McCarthy on Monday that it is “highly likely” that the US Treasury will not be able to pay all of its bills in full and on time as soon as June 1.

“I felt we had a productive discussion. We don’t have an agreement yet, but I did feel the discussion was productive in areas that we have differences of opinion,” McCarthy said outside the West Wing, adding that the “tone” of Monday’s meeting was also “better than any other time we’ve had discussions.”

Biden, in a statement, similarly called the discussion in the Oval Office productive while acknowledging that areas of disagreement persist.

“We reiterated once again that default is off the table and the only way to move forward is in good faith toward a bipartisan agreement,” Biden wrote. “While there are areas of disagreement, the Speaker and I, and his lead negotiators … and our staffs will continue to discuss the path forward.”

McCarthy’s team and White House negotiators have been meeting daily in an effort to come to a consensus on the budget and the debt ceiling. Negotiators will meet through the night on Monday and the speaker and the president will continue to speak each day, McCarthy said.

The speaker on Monday also acknowledged that he does not plan to waive the House’s three-day rule – which requires that legislation be posted for at least three days to allow House members to study it before it can be voted on.

Read more here.