U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen speaks during the 2023 Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) Capital Summit on May 16 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reaffirmed June 1 as the hard deadline for the US to raise the debt ceiling or risk defaulting on its obligations.

“I indicated in my last letter to Congress, that we expect to be unable to pay all of our bills in early June and possibly as soon as June 1. And I will continue to update Congress, but I certainly haven't changed my assessment. So I think that that's a hard deadline,” Yellen said during an interview on NBC’s "Meet the Press" Sunday.

Yellen’s warning came hours after President Joe Biden delivered a grim assessment of the state of negotiations during his remaining hours in Japan for the G7 summit.

Biden issued a stark warning Sunday ahead of his high-stakes phone call with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, saying congressional Republicans could use a national default to damage him politically. He also acknowledged time had run out to use potential unilateral actions to raise the federal borrowing limit, a sharp shift in tone days before the deadline to reach an agreement.

Reflecting that shift in tone, Yellen reiterated that some bills will go unpaid if the debt ceiling isn’t raised.

“There will be hard choices to make,” she said.

“Since 1789, the United States has a history of paying its bills on time. That's what the world wants to see — a continued commitment to do that," Yellen continued. "It's what underlies US Treasury securities as the safest investment on the planet. And it's not an acceptable situation for us to be unable to pay our bills.”

Yellen agreed with the president’s assessment that invoking the 14th Amendment, “doesn't seem like something could be appropriately used in these circumstances,” given the legal uncertainty and time frame. She downplayed the possibility of some extra unilateral action the president could take.

“My devout hope is that Congress will raise the debt ceiling,” she said. “There will be no acceptable outcomes if the debt ceiling isn't raised, regardless of what decisions we make.”