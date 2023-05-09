Audio
Biden and McCarthy to meet as debt default deadline looms

By Maureen Chowdhury

Updated 2:24 p.m. ET, May 9, 2023
29 min ago

Key things to know about Biden's meeting with congressional leadership today — and what is at stake

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

President Joe Biden is set to meet with congressional leadership on Tuesday amid a stalemate in Washington to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default that would have catastrophic economic consequences.

Here are key things to know:

  • What both sides want: A path forward to raising the debt ceiling remains unclear. House Republicans want to attach spending reductions to a debt ceiling increase and have passed a debt limit plan that does just that. But Biden and congressional Democrats are insisting on passing a clean increase on the debt limit before addressing a framework for spending.
  • The attendees: During Tuesday’s meeting in the Oval Office at 4 p.m. ET – the first in-person, top-level discussions to take place at the White House in months – the president will be joined by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Biden has not formally held a meeting with McCarthy since February, when the two last discussed the debt ceiling at the White House. It remains to be seen whether the parties involved will agree to establishing a process for earnest negotiations.
  • The looming deadline: The US hit the debt ceiling set by Congress in January. That forced the Treasury Department to begin taking extraordinary measures to keep the government paying its bills. And Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently warned that the US could default on its obligations as soon as June 1 if Congress doesn’t address the debt limit.
  • What's at stake: breach of the US debt ceiling risks sparking a 2008-style economic catastrophe that wipes out millions of jobs and sets America back for generations, Moody’s Analytics has warned. The impact could include delayed Social Security payments, late paychecks for federal employees and veterans and a direct hit to Americans’ investments.

Read more about the meeting here.

28 min ago

Biden is determined to hold line on clean debt ceiling increase, White House officials say

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond

President Joe Biden is determined to hold the line on demanding a clean debt ceiling increase as he prepares to meet with congressional leaders on Tuesday, White House officials say.

Biden's goal is to move spending negotiations onto a separate track, officials say, removing the threat of default while giving Republicans assurances he will engage in good-faith negotiations about federal spending.

At the moment, it's a far-away goal.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy remains similarly determined to extract spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling — and Senate Republicans have largely closed ranks around him, vowing not to raise the debt ceiling without "substantive" budget reforms.

Amid low expectations for the two sides to make much progress towards a deal on Tuesday, the White House is making clear it will continue to ramp up its public pressure campaign on Republicans.

Biden is poised to focus on ramping up the public pressure on Republicans, traveling to New York on Wednesday to take aim at one of the 18 House Republicans hailing from districts Biden won in 2020.

All 18 of those Republicans have backed McCarthy's spending-cuts-for-debt-ceiling plan, but White House officials hope pressure will build on those Republicans in particular as the country barrels toward a potential June 1 default.