McCarthy frames overnight debt ceiling changes as "technical"
From CNN's Melanie Zanona
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is pitching his members on their debt ceiling plan — framing last-minute changes as "technical," per a source in the conference meeting — in an attempt to downplay their reversal after insisting they wouldn’t open the bill back up.
Some members are upset that leadership made changes in the middle of the night to appease a small faction of holdouts.
2 min ago
What lawmakers are saying so far about the GOP bill changes
From CNN's Lauren Fox, Melanie Zanona, Alayna Treene, Morgan Rimmer and Annie Grayer
A Republican leadership aide tells CNN this morning that while leadership’s 11th-hour changes to the debt ceiling bill were made in consultation with key constituencies like Midwestern Republicans last night, members of the Whip team are still checking votes to ensure that they will be there this afternoon.
The source told CNN that there is more checking to do, but things are "moving in the right direction."
CNN’s Hill team is checking in with members this morning. Here's what some of them have to say:
Rep. Matt Gaetz: A GOP holdout, Gaetz, says he is still reviewing the changes but is not happy about last-minute tweaks made in the middle of the night, despite the fact they were made in part to appease him.
"Last-minute changes are no way to run a railroad," he told reporters.
Rep. Nancy Mace: Mace, another GOP holdout, says she’s still reviewing the last-minute changes but wants to hear more in conference and has also been in touch with leadership this morning.
Rep. Tim Burchett: Burchett told CNN on Wednesday he still plans to oppose House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's debt limit bill. "Still no," Burchett said as he entered House Republicans' conference meeting.
Burchett added he "had a meeting scheduled yesterday [with leadership] and they didn't show up, so I'm no."
The Tennessee Republican said the snub isn't the reason he's still planning to vote against the bill, but said, "I just don't like being taken for granted. And, you know, because it made me look bad."
He told reporters he waited 33 minutes for members to show up.
As for his main sticking point, Burchett said, "I still just think $32 trillion in debt. This country needs to come to a realization that we have a debt spending problem. And we're not going to get there this way."
Rep. Derrick Van Orden: The Wisconsin congressman, who had attempted to offer an amendment to the debt limit plan to protect ethanol tax breaks during last night’s marathon rules committee hearing, praised McCarthy for the last-minute changes to appease him and other Midwestern Republicans.
“Kevin McCarthy, with the rest of the leadership team, removing some provisions that affect biofuels shows leadership,” he said. “He’s the speaker and I’m very proud of that.”
When Van Orden wasn’t able to offer his amendment last night, it set off a long committee recess that ended with a deal for the manager’s amendment to include his provision and others important to hold outs, including increasing work requirements for some government benefits to 30 hours per week.
Rep. Chip Roy: Roy, who serves on the House Rules Committee and has long been pushing for an open amendment process for bills, defended leadership going back on its word to make last-minute changes to the debt ceiling bill.
"It’s the process, you know, working and everybody talking it through. And by the way, the changes were pretty small," he said.
Asked if there are 218 votes for the bill this morning as he was walking into conference, Roy said "that’s part of what this meeting is about."
Rep. Zach Nunn: Members of the Iowa delegation signaled support for the debt ceiling bill. Nunn said the changes that leadership made last night on the biofuel tax credits were "huge" and marked a major sea change from where they'd been 24 hours prior when they'd insisted on not changing the bill.
14 min ago
Why GOP is pushing work requirements for millions receiving Medicaid and food stamps in debt ceiling bill
They see work requirements as a twofer, allowing them to reduce government spending, while bolstering the nation’s labor force at a time when many businesses are still struggling to staff up.
Still, the controversial policy, included in House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s package to increase the debt ceiling, is causing some consternation within the Republican conference, with hardliners wanting to include even stricter requirements and with moderate members in swing districts concerned they could face blow back over the issue.
If the House passes the legislation this week, as McCarthy hopes, it is certain not to advance since the White House and Senate Democrats fiercely oppose work requirements, along with other components of the bill. But it serves as a starting point for negotiations with the Biden administration over addressing the debt ceiling.
House GOP lawmakers, including some who grew up in families who depended on public assistance, argue that work requirements can lift people out of poverty and end their reliance on the government.
Critics, however, see the mandates as an attempt to shrink vital safety net programs without regard for the millions of people who could be left struggling to put food on the table and address their health care needs.
Childless, able-bodied adults ages 18 to 55 could get food stamps for only three months out of every three years unless they are employed at least 20 hours a week or meet other criteria. Currently, that mandate applies to those ages 18 to 49, though it has been suspended during the Covid-19 public health emergency, which expires next month.
The provision would put about 900,000 folks between the ages of 50 and 55 at risk of losing their food assistance unless they work sufficient hours and record that employment with their state agencies, receive an exemption or live in an area where the mandate is waived, according to the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
The debt ceiling package does not go as far as some Republicans would like. South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson floated a bill earlier this year that would mandate recipients up to age 65 and those with children age 7 and older to work. That legislation would have put at risk the food stamp benefits of more than 10 million people, including millions of children, the center found.
The debt ceiling package would also require certain adult Medicaid recipients to work, perform community service or participate in an employment program for at least 80 hours a month or earn a certain minimum monthly income. It would apply to those ages 19 to 55, but not those who are pregnant, parents of dependent children, physically or mentally unfit for employment or enrolled in education or in substance abuse programs, among others.
This largely targets low-income adults who qualify under Medicaid expansion, an Affordable Care Act provision.
A national Medicaid work requirement would strip coverage from about 2.2 million people, a substantial portion of the adults subject to the mandate, the Congressional Budget Office found in a report published last year.
Plus, the debt ceiling bill would make changes to the work requirement provisions of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, which was created out of the 1996 welfare reform package.
25 min ago
GOP leaders change debt limit plan in push to pass bill on Wednesday
From CNN's Lauren Fox, Kristin Wilson, Manu Raju and Haley Talbot
The leadership caved and agreed to make two major changes overnight, realizing that without some of these tweaks, the bill didn’t have a chance of passing. It’s not clear if even those changes will yield enough support to pass the bill, as House Speaker McCarthy can only lose four votes in the narrowly divided House.
The changes: Republicans agreed to allow proposed work requirements for Medicaid beneficiaries to be implemented on a quicker timetable – a move intended to win over GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and others who had warned they would vote against the bill without such changes.
Also, top Republicans agreed to remove a repeal of certain tax breaks for biofuels like ethanol — an issue that prompted furious opposition from the four Iowa Republicans and some other midwestern lawmakers.
Those changes could be enough to win the bill’s passage.
Negotiating with Democrats: The measure is mainly aimed at boosting McCarthy’s negotiating stance with Democrats, as both the White House has issued a veto threat for the legislation and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday described the bill as dead on arrival. Still, if McCarthy can unite his conference and force a bill through the chamber, it would be a symbolic win for GOP leadership, as the country approaches its default deadline as soon as this summer.
The House could now vote as soon as Wednesday to try to pass the legislation, though GOP leaders could also delay the vote beyond Wednesday if they need additional time to wrangle members. Republicans will huddle on Wednesday morning for their conference meeting, which will offer some of the earliest signs if the changes were enough to win over enough Republican members to advance the bill.