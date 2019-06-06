Theresa May speaks at the commemorative event. PHILIPPE WOJAZER/AFP/Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has given a moving tribute to the troops involved in the Normandy landings, saying at the Normandy ceremony that they "determined the fate of generations to come."

"It's incredibly moving to be here today, looking out over the beaches where one of the greatest battles for freedom this world has ever known took place," May said. "And it is truly humbling to do so with the men who were there that day ... It's an honor for all of us to share this moment with you."

She added: "Standing here as the waves wash quietly onto the shore below us, it is almost impossible to grasp the raw courage it must have taken that day to leap from the landing craft and into the surf despite the fury of battle."

"If one day can be said to have determined the fate of generations to come in France, in Britain, in Europe and the world, that day was June 6, 1944."

May also paid tribute to those who died during the operation. "They laid down their lives so that we might have a better life and build a better world," she said.