D-Day 75th anniversary marked by Trump and world leaders
Trump lands in Normandy to join commemorations
Air Force One has just touched down in Normandy, where Trump will join world leaders for a day of commemorative events.
The President had spent Wednesday evening in Ireland at a golf course he owns in Doonbeg, after wrapping up his three-day state visit to the UK.
This is the second event he is attending as part of the 75th anniversary of D-Day. On Wednesday, he joined world leaders from several countries at an event in Portsmouth, southern England.
Meanwhile, UK PM Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron are attending a commemorative service at the nearby Bayeux Cathedral.
French President bids farewell to outgoing UK PM
After unveiling a memorial to British soldiers who landed in Normandy on D-Day, French President Emmanuel Macron seemed to share a farewell message for British Prime Minister Theresa May.
May is set to step down as leader of Britain’s ruling party on Friday.
"Leaders may come and go but their work endures,” Macron said in his speech during D-Day ceremonies on Thursday.
The French President also touched on the ongoing Brexit discussions, saying “the debates taking place today cannot affect the strength of our joint history and our shared future. The force of our friendship will outlast current events."
“It is time to remedy the fact that no memorial pays tribute to the United Kingdom's contribution to the Battle of Normandy," Macron said, thanking Britain for its role in liberating France from Nazi control. “This is where young men, many of whom had never set foot on French soil, landed at dawn under German fire, risking their lives while fighting their way up the beach, which was littered with obstacles and mines.”
Humbling to be with D-Day veterans, May says
UK Prime Minister Theresa May has given a moving tribute to the troops involved in the Normandy landings, saying at the Normandy ceremony that they "determined the fate of generations to come."
"It's incredibly moving to be here today, looking out over the beaches where one of the greatest battles for freedom this world has ever known took place," May said. "And it is truly humbling to do so with the men who were there that day ... It's an honor for all of us to share this moment with you."
She added: "Standing here as the waves wash quietly onto the shore below us, it is almost impossible to grasp the raw courage it must have taken that day to leap from the landing craft and into the surf despite the fury of battle."
"If one day can be said to have determined the fate of generations to come in France, in Britain, in Europe and the world, that day was June 6, 1944."
May also paid tribute to those who died during the operation. "They laid down their lives so that we might have a better life and build a better world," she said.
Trump set to mark D-Day on Normandy beaches with Macron
US President Donald Trump is traveling to the Normandy beaches to mark three-quarters of a century since Americans and their allies stormed the shore in a bid to wrest Europe from the Nazis.
"We are gathered here on freedom's altar," Trump will say in his remarks, according to excerpts of the speech provided by the White House. "On these shores, on these bluffs, on this day 75 years ago, 10,000 men shed their blood -- and thousands sacrificed their lives -- for their brothers, for their countries, and for the survival of liberty."
Trump is the latest in a string of presidents to mark the anniversary of D-Day in France, each successive ceremony seeing fewer and fewer of the veterans who carried out the harrowing mission make it back to the windswept cliffs and stretches of sand. Now in their 90s, and of a thinning generation with first-hand memory of the war, those veterans will join Trump and other world leaders to mark the occasion near the American cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer.
Trump is expected to deliver remarks and meet with some of the few remaining survivors from that day -- many of whom were teenagers when they received their orders. Later he'll sit for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron before departing for his golf course in Ireland, where he is spending two nights.
Ceremonies taking place in Normandy
British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron are paying respects at a ceremony in Normandy, where 75 years ago today, tens of thousands of Allied troops landed along several beachheads and began the operation that turned the tide of World War II.
This morning at 7:26 a.m. local time, a lone piper began the day of events by playing the Scottish folk song "Highland Laddie" at the exact moment the first troops landed on the beaches.
Trump tweets on D-Day, then attacks media
In what appears to be a preview of his speech at the American Cemetery in Normandy later this morning, President Trump just tweeted a picture of GIs landing on the beaches 75 years ago, with the caption, "They did not know if they would survive the hour. They did not know if they would grow old. But they knew that America had to prevail. There cause was this Nation, and generations yet unborn."
Right after sending that inspirational message, Trump tweeted an attack on the media quoting Fox News host Sean Hannity, saying in part, "The President has received glowing reviews from the British Media. Here at home, not so much."
Trump spent the night in Ireland at his golf course Doonbeg, and left Shannon for Normandy this morning.
What was D-Day?
D-Day -- the military term for the first day of the Normandy landings -- was the largest amphibious invasion ever undertaken and laid the foundations for the Allied defeat of Germany in World War II.
The invasion took place on June 6, 1944, and saw tens of thousands of troops from the United States, the UK, France and Canada landing on five stretches of the Normandy coastline -- codenamed Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword beaches.
Planning for D-Day began more than a year in advance, and the Allies carried out substantial military deception -- codenamed Operation Bodyguard -- to confuse the Germans as to when and where the invasion would take place.
By midnight on June 6, the troops had secured their beachheads and moved further inland.
However, not all the landings were successful; US forces suffered substantial losses at Omaha beach, where strong currents forced many landing craft away from their intended positions, delaying and hampering the invasion strategy.