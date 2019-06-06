The beach at Arromanches-les-Bains, codenamed Gold Beach during Operation Overlord, is being taken back in time as a number of period military craft cover the shoreline.

US tanks known as the "Duck" have been lined up alongside contemporary vehicles, and a number of re-enactors in military dress are walking along the shore.

Nearby, at Omaha Beach, a service for American troops is taking place at the US military cemetery in Normandy. The service is running late while guests wait for President Trump to arrive.

See some stunning pictures from Gold Beach and Omaha Beach below:

A row of "Duck" US tanks. JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images

Military vehicles lined up on the beach. JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images

A general view of the beach. JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images