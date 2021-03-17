Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Fauci and CDC director testify on Biden's Covid-19 response

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha, Fernando Alfonso III and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:08 a.m. ET, March 17, 2021
1 min ago

The hearing just started. Here's a look at the latest US Covid-19 vaccination figures.

From CNN's Deidre McPhillips, Christina Maxouris and Holly Yan

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The House is holding a hearing now on the Biden administration's efforts to increase Covid-19 vaccinations as the country continues to battle the pandemic and prevent possible surges.

The witnesses include:

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Biden's chief medical adviser
  • Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
  • Dr. Peter Marks, director of Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the Food and Drug Administration

While vaccinations are ramping up in the US, experts worry that some Americans are letting up too early and threatening to wipe out the progress made so far.

At least a dozen state leaders have eased Covid-19 restrictions this month, often citing improving Covid-19 trends and growing vaccination numbers.

Here's a look at the latest Covid-19 vaccine figures from the CDC:

  • The CDC reported Tuesday that 110,737,856 doses have been administered – about 77% of the 142,918,525 doses delivered.
  • The seven-day average remains above 2.4 million doses per day.
  • Nearly 22% of the population – about 72 million people – has received at least one dose of vaccine
  • Nearly 12% of the population – about 39 million people – are fully vaccinated
  • Among the 65-and-older population, more than a third are fully vaccinated, and nearly two-thirds have received at least one dose.
  • All states have fully vaccinated at least 10% of their adult population.

Track Covid-19 vaccines in the US here.

3 min ago

Biden laid out 2 target dates for his coronavirus response plan

From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Jeff Zeleny and Maegan Vazquez

Alex Wong/Getty Images

During a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic last week, President Biden offered a plan to lift the country from crisis using a pair of upcoming dates:

  • May 1: When he will order states to allow all adults to receive vaccines
  • July 4: When he said Americans can again celebrate Independence Day in person

Biden said the efforts he's undertaken in office could allow for a semblance of normality within months.

"After this long hard year, that will make this Independence Day something truly special, where we not only mark our independence as a nation but begin to mark our independence from this virus," he said.

Biden said the administration will also roll out a set of tools after May 1 to help Americans locate places to get a vaccine. The President underscored the need to accelerate the reopening of schools and said the administration plans to issue further guidance on what people can and cannot do once fully vaccinated.

White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said during Friday's briefing that the vaccine locator tools first announced by Biden will include setting up a website and a call center. In addition, the administration will deploy technology teams to improve state and local websites providing vaccine appointments.

46 min ago

The threat of Covid-19 variants will be a key topic in today's hearing

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

Experts have said safety measures will be crucial because multiple variants of the virus are circulating — including the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant that was first identified in the UK.

B.1.1.7 is projected to become the dominant variant in the US by the end of this month or early April, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday. Because it is highly contagious, it could cause a surge in cases, and vaccination levels are not high enough to stop such a spike, experts have said.

"The way the variants spread is by letting our guard down," Dr. Richard Besser, the former acting CDC director, told CNN on Monday. "By not wearing masks, by not social distancing. If we can hang in there for a few more months, there will be enough vaccine for every adult in America to be vaccinated."

"Then we can truly let go of some of the restrictions that are in place. But if we do this too quickly, we could see an increase in cases, we could see a backslide that is occurring in many European countries and that does not have to be the outcome here in America," he added.

Research published last week suggested that the variant was associated with an estimated 64% higher risk of dying from Covid-19.

Another peer-reviewed study has linked the variant to a higher risk of death, according to a paper accepted by the journal Nature. This time, the risk of death from the variant was estimated around 55% higher than earlier strains after adjusting for a number of factors like age, sex, and where and when tests were conducted.

A subsequent analysis in the study that accounted for missing and potentially miscategorized test results found the overall increased risk of death may be somewhat higher — around 61% more than earlier strains.

The study was not able to factor in vaccination nor could it show why the variant might be more deadly than earlier strains. Researchers have said current vaccines generally offer good protection against the B.1.1.7 variant.

45 min ago

Here's how the Biden administration is racing to prevent another potential Covid-19 surge

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond

Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

President Biden's coronavirus response will be front and center in today's House hearing.

The White House is racing to blunt and prepare for a potential fourth coronavirus surge as more transmissible coronavirus variants spread across the US — investing billions of dollars to boost coronavirus preparedness, accelerating the pace of vaccinations and working to prepare the public and governors for the prospect of another surge.

In what would be a first, the White House is drawing up plans to surge vaccines to emerging hotspots in an attempt to blunt the virus' trajectory and protect those at highest risk, two senior administration officials told CNN.

While the number of daily coronavirus cases continues to decline and more than 2 million Americans are now being vaccinated daily, the White House Covid-19 response team has been preparing for the worst.

Officials have been combing through data to plot the virus's trajectory, mapping out different scenarios and drawing up plans for how the federal government would snap into action.

"Everything we do is with the thought in mind that there might be another surge," a senior administration official said, summing up the administration's efforts to combat the virus and prepare for a surge.

That focus has increased in recent weeks as the decline in new daily cases slowed, leveling off at a worryingly high level.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom, will be the dominant strain within weeks. There are also concerns about governors and local officials prematurely loosening public health restrictions in a slew of states.

A fourth surge would be the first on President Biden's watch and a major test for the new administration. And while some constraints still remain — including the lopsided authority of state and local officials over the federal government in implementing public health restrictions — a half-dozen Biden administration officials told CNN they believe the federal government is better prepared than ever before to handle a surge.

Read more about Biden's coronavirus response here.