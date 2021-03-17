The House is holding a hearing now on the Biden administration's efforts to increase Covid-19 vaccinations as the country continues to battle the pandemic and prevent possible surges.
The witnesses include:
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Biden's chief medical adviser
- Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Dr. Peter Marks, director of Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the Food and Drug Administration
While vaccinations are ramping up in the US, experts worry that some Americans are letting up too early and threatening to wipe out the progress made so far.
At least a dozen state leaders have eased Covid-19 restrictions this month, often citing improving Covid-19 trends and growing vaccination numbers.
Here's a look at the latest Covid-19 vaccine figures from the CDC:
- The CDC reported Tuesday that 110,737,856 doses have been administered – about 77% of the 142,918,525 doses delivered.
- The seven-day average remains above 2.4 million doses per day.
- Nearly 22% of the population – about 72 million people – has received at least one dose of vaccine
- Nearly 12% of the population – about 39 million people – are fully vaccinated
- Among the 65-and-older population, more than a third are fully vaccinated, and nearly two-thirds have received at least one dose.
- All states have fully vaccinated at least 10% of their adult population.
