Fauci, Redfield testify on Covid-19 reopening as cases rise

By Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes, Veronica Rocha and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 9:26 a.m. ET, June 30, 2020
1 min ago

Some states get a "C" for coronavirus efforts, Fauci says

From CNN's Elizabeth Cohen

When asked what grade Dr. Anthony Fauci would give the country for handling the coronavirus outbreak, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said some states were doing better than others.

"Some states are going to be A+. Some are going to be A and some are going to be down in C somewhere," Fauci said during a wide-ranging interview with CNN that was part of the Aspen Ideas Festival and aired Sunday night.

He singled New York out for doing "really well," but declined to name the "C" states.

"There are some states in which the leadership and the decision [to open up] was a little too precipitous," he said. "There are others when the leadership did it right, but the citizenry didn't listen to them.

Fauci said in states where you can see people congregating closely without using masks, "that's a recipe for disaster."

He added that he understands that people, especially young people, want to be together after months of lockdown. He warned those people that they're "not in a vacuum."

"The fact that you got infected means that it's likely that you'll infect someone else who might infect someone else who then will infect a vulnerable person," Fauci said. "That person could be someone's uncle, aunt, grandma, a child with leukemia who's immunosuppressed. All of the people who have a grave danger of a poor outcome."

13 min ago

Fauci warns possible Covid-19 vaccine may not get US to herd immunity

From CNN's Elizabeth Cohen

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that he would "settle" for a Covid-19 vaccine that's 70% to 75% effective, but that this incomplete protection, coupled with the fact that many Americans say they won't get a coronavirus vaccine, makes it "unlikely" that the US will achieve sufficient levels of immunity to quell the outbreak.

With government support, three coronavirus vaccines are expected to be studied in large-scale clinical trials in the next three months.

"The best we've ever done is measles, which is 97 to 98% effective," said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "That would be wonderful if we get there. I don't think we will. I would settle for [a] 70, 75% effective vaccine."

In an interview Friday, CNN asked Fauci whether a vaccine with 70% to 75% efficacy taken by only two-thirds of the population would provide herd immunity to the coronavirus.

"No — unlikely," he answered.

Herd immunity is when a sufficient proportion of a population is immune to an infectious disease, either through prior illness or vaccination, so that spread from person to person unlikely.

32 min ago

Experts will testify today as at least 16 states pause reopening plans

From CNN's Christina Maxouris and Jamie Ehrlich

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, along with US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield and other government officials will testify today in a Senate hearing on the country's progress toward safely getting back to work and school.

The Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions panel hearing comes as several states are struggling to contain the virus as cases counts continue to rise across the nation and states begin to reopen. Some 16 states have paused their reopening and at least 36 states are trending upward trends in cases compared to the previous week.

The US has reported more than 2.5 million cases of the virus and more than 120,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country reported more than 40,000 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, its biggest daily jump yet.

State and local leaders have said the rise in cases are in part driven by gatherings, both in homes and in places like bars — which some experts called the perfect breeding ground for the virus.

Here's where cases are increasing across the US:

Fauci and Redfield testified before lawmakers last week in the House, where Fauci said "we're going to be doing more testing, not less," in response to President Trump's recent claim that he asked his administration to slow down testing during the pandemic.

Senators have been weighing another stimulus package in recent weeks as unemployment numbers remain worrisome and economic hardship stemming from the pandemic persists.

