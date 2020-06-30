When asked what grade Dr. Anthony Fauci would give the country for handling the coronavirus outbreak, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said some states were doing better than others.

"Some states are going to be A+. Some are going to be A and some are going to be down in C somewhere," Fauci said during a wide-ranging interview with CNN that was part of the Aspen Ideas Festival and aired Sunday night.

He singled New York out for doing "really well," but declined to name the "C" states.

"There are some states in which the leadership and the decision [to open up] was a little too precipitous," he said. "There are others when the leadership did it right, but the citizenry didn't listen to them.

Fauci said in states where you can see people congregating closely without using masks, "that's a recipe for disaster."

He added that he understands that people, especially young people, want to be together after months of lockdown. He warned those people that they're "not in a vacuum."

"The fact that you got infected means that it's likely that you'll infect someone else who might infect someone else who then will infect a vulnerable person," Fauci said. "That person could be someone's uncle, aunt, grandma, a child with leukemia who's immunosuppressed. All of the people who have a grave danger of a poor outcome."