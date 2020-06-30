Infections and death toll will be "very disturbing" if current trends persist, Fauci says

Asked how many Covid-19 deaths and infections the US could expect before the pandemic is over, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he couldn't make an "accurate prediction" but it is going to be "very disturbing."

"I will guarantee you that, because when you have an outbreak in one part of the country even though in other parts of the country they are doing well, they are vulnerable," Fauci said. "We can't just focus on those areas that are having the surge. It puts the entire country at risk."

Fauci said that the country is seeing more than 40,000 new cases a day, and that he would "not be surprised" if the case count goes up to 100,000 a day if the current trend in cases "does not turn around."

Fauci stressed that he could not make an estimation on deaths as those would need to be modeled.

"I think it is important to tell and you the American public that I'm very concerned because it could get very bad," Fauci said.

