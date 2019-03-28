Retired teacher Barbara Irick and Orangeburg County Councilwoman Deloris Frazier haven't decided on a presidential candidate for 2020.

The two friends are still wading through the growing list of Democratic candidates.

Irick said she's is specifically looking hear from Sen. Cory Booker on health care and social security.

"We definitely need to keep Obamacare," said Irick, who worked more than 40 years in education. "We meet so many families that don't have health insurance that need that care."

Frazier is familiar with Booker and his positions. She said she met the candidate at a Democratic cookout in October.

She even got a photo with him: