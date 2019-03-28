Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Democratic candidate Cory Booker will answer questions tonight at a town hall, moderated by CNN's Don Lemon, in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

It starts at 10 p.m. ET.

The New Jersey senator joins growing list of Democratic presidential candidates looking to challenge President Trump in the 2020 race.

Booker, who announced his campaign in February, has said he would be "looking to women first" when selecting a running mate, and in office, he has been a major proponent of marijuana legalization and criminal justice reform.

What we know about Booker: He first drew notice as the mayor of Newark, New Jersey. He was sworn into the Senate in 2013 after winning a special election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Sen. Frank Lautenberg.

As a senator in the Trump era, Booker has counted himself among the most vocal critics of the administration within the chamber.