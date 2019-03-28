Cory Booker wants everyone to know that Rosario Dawson is "an incredible girlfriend"

Sen. Cory Booker got personal and described how he asked his girlfriend, actress Rosario Dawson, for her phone number.

Booker said he first met Dawson at a political fundraiser for Ben Jealous, former NAACP leader.

"I was trying to help him out, but she didn't give me the time of day. So we met again, and I had one of those really awkward experiences. I'm a United States senator, and I had to get up the courage to walk up to her and ask her for her phone number. And this doesn't make me nervous, but that made me nervous," the senator said

"She gave me the phone number," he added.

He described Dawson as "simply amazing."

"She is an incredible girlfriend," Booker said. "I'm very lucky to be in a relationship with someone who is just so incredibly special, but more importantly has taught me so much in a very short period of time."

Some background: Dawson recently told TMZ that they are "very much" in a relationship. Asked how things with Booker were going, Dawson replied, "So far, so wonderful. He's a wonderful human being. It's good to spend some time together when we can. We're very busy."

Dawson also said Booker would make a great president, adding, "He's an amazing human being."

Booker had previously confirmed that he was dating someone, telling "The Breakfast Club" radio show in February, "I got a boo" and that it was "somebody really special."

He later gushed about his newly public relationship with Dawson during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Watch for more: