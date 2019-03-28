Booker talks and jokes with audience during commercial break

Sen. Cory Booker takes questions at CNN town hallBy Veronica Rocha, CNN
Booker answers critics of his message of "love and unity"
From CNN's Gregory Krieg:
A supporter of Sen. Cory Booker kicked off Wednesday night’s town hall by channeling the skeptics and asking what he says to people who don’t believe he can defeat President Donald Trump in 2020 on the promise of “love and unity.”
Booker has heard it before, he says, even from some of his friends. But he notes that he’s gone up against “titans and bullies” before -- during his time as a young politician coming up in New Jersey. He even noted the title of the documentary about his unsuccessful 2002 run for mayor in Newark, called “Street Fight.”
True to form, Booker tells the crowd: “We win this election not by showing the worst of who we are, but by the best of who we are.”
Then he takes aim at Trump.
He continued, describing a president committing “moral vandalism from the highest office in the land” and who is “Twitter trash-talking and trolling” -- a prompt, Booker says, for Democrats to “stand up for the ideal of uniting Americans.”
“I believe, very firmly,” he says, “that you can’t lead the people if you don’t love the people.”
Why Booker says he's frustrated about the conversation surrounding reparations
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, speaking tonight at a CNN town hall, said he is frustrated with the conversation about reparations for black Americans who are descendants of slaves.
Here's why:
"It's being reduced to a box to check on a presidential list, when this is so much more of a serious conversation. So do I support legislation that is race conscious about balancing the economic scales? Not only do I support it, but I have legislation that actually does it," he said.
Booker went on to explain his legislation, which he said includes baby bonds -- meaning "every child born in America would get a bond when they're birthed, $2,000 placed in it. And... depending on their family's income, they would have more money placed in it" later in life as well.
The Democratic presidential candidate then explained all the ways "blacks were systematically excluded" from policies.
"So what I'm saying to you, and my frustration is we don't have a way of addressing head-on in this country the persistence of racism, the persistence of white supremacy and implicit racial bias," Booker said.
Booker slams 90s-era crime bills that Biden, Sanders backed
From CNN's Dan Merica:
Sen. Cory Booker slammed on Wednesday what he called “horrible crime bills” signed in the 1990s, using them as an example of the opposite to what he has tried to do as a senator and would he would like to do as president.
The comment is politically relevant: both former Vice President Joe Biden, who is eyeing a possible run, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has already announced a 2020 campaign, voted for the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act in 1994. Biden, who served for years in the Senate before becoming President Barack Obama’s vice president, authored the bill.
“I passed a comprehensive criminal justice reform bill with other senators on both sides of the aisle,” Booker said in response to a question about communing or pardoning people charged for federal marijuana offenses.
Booker would go on to say that he would “absolutely” consider mass commutations for those charged with federal marijuana offenses.
The 1990s crime bill is set to be a key issue in the 2020 election, much like it was during the 2016 race, where liberal slammed Hillary Clinton for supporting the bill, which was signed by her husband, former President Bill Clinton -- who said he made mass incarceration worse during his time in office.
Biden has also admitted mistakes on crime, telling an audience in January that he hasn’t “always been right” on the issue.
