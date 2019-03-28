Booker talks and jokes with audience during commercial break

A supporter of Sen. Cory Booker kicked off Wednesday night’s town hall by channeling the skeptics and asking what he says to people who don’t believe he can defeat President Donald Trump in 2020 on the promise of “love and unity.”

Booker has heard it before, he says, even from some of his friends. But he notes that he’s gone up against “titans and bullies” before -- during his time as a young politician coming up in New Jersey. He even noted the title of the documentary about his unsuccessful 2002 run for mayor in Newark, called “Street Fight.”

True to form, Booker tells the crowd: “We win this election not by showing the worst of who we are, but by the best of who we are.”

Then he takes aim at Trump.

Donald Trump wants us to fight him on his termsTo me that is not only a recipe for losing the election, it’s a recipe for losing the ability to move this country forward.

He continued, describing a president committing “moral vandalism from the highest office in the land” and who is “Twitter trash-talking and trolling” -- a prompt, Booker says, for Democrats to “stand up for the ideal of uniting Americans.”

“I believe, very firmly,” he says, “that you can’t lead the people if you don’t love the people.”