Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski testifies
The White House told Lewandowski not to answer some questions
The White House directed former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski not to answer questions about events that occurred after President Trump was elected during testimony today.
Here's the reasoning: Officials instructed Lewandowski not to answer questions about his conversations with the President where the White House could invoke executive privilege, beyond what's already in former special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
"Mr. Lewandowski's conversations with the President and with senior advisers to the President are protected from disclosure by long-settled principles protecting Executive Branch confidentiality interests," wrote White House counsel Pat Cipollone, "and, as a result, the White House has directed Mr. Lewandowski not to provide information about such communications beyond the information provided in the portions of the Report that have already been disclosed to the Committee."
Lewandowski tweets that he's "excited" about today's testimony
Former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski tweeted this morning that he is “Excited about the opportunity to remind the American people today there was no collusion no obstruction.”
Lewandowski will testify before the House Judiciary Committee in a hearing on “Presidential Obstruction of Justice and Abuse of Power” today at 1 p.m. ET.
Here's his tweet:
Trump's former campaign manager is testifying today
President Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is expected to appear before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday in what will be the panel's first high-profile hearing since former special counsel Robert Mueller testified.
Some context: Lewandowski was heavily referenced in Mueller's report on obstruction of justice:
- Mueller wrote that Trump's former campaign manager was directed by the President to ask then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to limit the Mueller investigation and not to investigate the Trump campaign. Lewandowski tried to set up an in-person meeting with Sessions, but did not do so, according to the special counsel.
- A month after making the request to Lewandowski about Sessions, the President followed up with Lewandowski and told him that if Sessions did not meet with him, he would be fired. Lewandowski did not deliver the intended message to Sessions. Instead, he asked former White House aide Rick Dearborn to speak to Sessions.
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler has said two of the episodes involving Lewandowski meet all the criteria for obstruction of justice for the President — and those are likely where Democrats will press Lewandowski to explain what happened.