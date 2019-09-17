Lewandowski: "I have no obligation to be honest with the media"

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Under intense questioning from attorney Barry Berke, Corey Lewandowski acknowledged “perhaps I was inaccurate that time,” after he was shown a video of a February 2019 interview in which he said he did not remember the President ever asking him to get involved with then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions or the Department of Justice.

“I have no obligation to be honest with the media,” Lewandowski said.

The former Trump campaign manager said he is a “truth teller” whenever he stands before Congress or takes an oath.

Lewandowski’s statement to MSNBC is at odds with what he told special counsel Robert Mueller and acknowledged to the House Judiciary committee today about the message the President asked him to bring to Jeff Sessions.

What he said earlier today: Lewandowski confirmed that he wanted to convey Trump's message to Sessions about blocking the investigation from examining the 2016 race, but he said a family vacation got in the way.