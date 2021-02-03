McCarthy will try to cut a deal with Democratic House leader today to head off floor vote on Greene
From CNN's Manu Raju
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy will try to cut a deal with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer to head off the floor vote on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
It’s unclear if Democrats will agree to allowing her to leave the Education Committee and stay on the Budget Committee, which is one option the GOP is floating.
The Republican Steering Committee is on standby for a possible meeting today. It’s unclear if McCarthy will take action to strip Greene from her positions or if he will let the House Dems do it on Thursday
The GOP steering panel can remove Republican House members from their committee posts, but two officials with direct knowledge of the meeting told CNN that the committee did not make a decision as of Tuesday night.
13 min ago
McCarthy and GOP Steering Committee discussed whether to force Greene off the Education Committee
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met for several hours last night with Greene at the Capitol. McCarthy asked if Greene would apologize for her past comments and views, which she did not agree to, a person with knowledge of the matter tells CNN.
Another person familiar with their conversation also tells CNN that McCarthy provided a slew of options to the controversial representative, including that she could show remorse and apologize.
McCarthy and the GOP Steering Committee also discussed an array of options, including forcing her off just the Education Committee but letting her stay on the Budget Committee, according to a person with knowledge of the talks. But it’s not clear that Democrats would be okay with that — especially if she doesn’t apologize.
One Republican member close to this process tells CNN that the fact Greene has refused to apologize for her past comments is making the situation untenable.
“If she doesn’t apologize for the crazy things, and say she doesn’t really believe them then how do we not remove her?” said this person, who spoke to CNN on background to discuss sensitive internal deliberations.
But, as CNN has reported, McCarthy has not tipped his hand one way or the other on Greene's fate.
4 min ago
Trump's second impeachment trial is less than a week away. Here's what we know about his defense team.
Trump's office announced on Sunday that David Schoen, a seasoned civil and criminal lawyer, and Bruce L. Castor, Jr, a well-known lawyer and the former Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, district attorney, would defend him at the trial, which is set to begin next week.
The lawyers, both of whom have legal careers peppered with curiosities, joined Trump's team a day after five members of his defense left, effectively collapsing the team.
They're tasked with devising a defense strategy for a former President who faces the impeachment charge of inciting a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol, something that if convicted could also result in him being barred from holding federal office ever again.
For Schoen, whose website says he "focuses primarily on the litigation of complex civil and criminal cases before trial and appellate courts," Trump is just the latest controversial figure his career has brought him to in recent years.
Schoen was on the team of lawyers representing Roger Stone, Trump's longtime friend and former adviser, in the appeal of his conviction related to issues Stone took with the jury. Stone dropped that appeal after the then-President commuted his prison sentence, but before Stone received a full presidential pardon for convictions, including lying to Congress to protect Trump.
Castor, meanwhile, served as Montgomery County district attorney from 2000 to 2008, before serving two terms as the county commissioner, according to a release from Trump's office.
He was involved in at least one high-profile case as district attorney, when he declined in 2005 to prosecute Bill Cosby after Andrea Constand reported the actor had touched her inappropriately at his home in Montgomery County, citing "insufficient credible and admissible evidence."
Reconciliation could allow Democrats to fast track key aspects of Biden's agenda, from Covid-19 relief to infrastructure, but the process comes with a strict set of rules attached.
Here's what you need to know:
What is budget reconciliation? The reconciliation process was set up as part of the 1974 Congressional Budget Act to make it faster and easier to pass legislation related to spending, taxes and debt, because debate on the bills is limited to 20 hours and can be passed on a simple majority vote. Budget reconciliation allows lawmakers to bypass the 60-vote threshold typically required for breaking filibusters and moving legislation forward. Democrats currently control exactly 50 seats in the 100-seat chamber, and Vice President Kamala Harris holds the tie-breaking vote in her capacity as Senate president. That's enough for Democrats to be able to use reconciliation to pass some kinds of legislation.
What can be passed using budget reconciliation? Bills are only eligible for the budget reconciliation process if they affect federal revenue or spending. They are subject to what's known asthe Byrd rule, a multi-pronged test designed to keep out provisions considered extraneous, without any real impact on the budget, or that might affect Social Security. As the committees write their bills, they will try to ensure their proposals will be approved by Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough who must enforce the Byrd rule. Senators can challenge the parliamentarian's decisions and vote to waive the Byrd Rule, but they would need a 60 vote majority to do so.
When has reconciliation been used before? Reconciliation has been used many times by both parties to pass controversial legislation over the objections of the minority party, including former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act in 2010 and Trump's sweeping tax cuts in 2017.
How will budget reconciliation be used for the Covid-19 package? Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer introduced a budget resolution Monday, the first in a two-step process that will allow the work of writing the coronavirus relief bill in committees to begin. The budget vote now will clear the way for Democrats to potentially pass their relief bill by late February or March after the impeachment trial of former President Trump is completed in the Senate.
Six of Biden's 23 Cabinet-level nominees requiring Senate approval have been confirmed so far
From CNN's Clare Foran and Ted Barrett
The Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Alejandro Mayorkas as Homeland Security secretary, the first Latino and immigrant to serve at the helm of the department.
His confirmation will fill a critical role in the new administration and he'll be expected to swiftly begin rolling back Trump administration immigration policies while juggling the response to a global pandemic and national security threats, along with restoring a department that's been rattled by leadership turnover and vacancies in recent years.
The Senate also voted Tuesday to confirm Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary, making him the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary.
Buttigieg's confirmation elevates the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to a top post in the federal government.
The choice vaults a candidate President Joe Biden spoke glowingly of after the primary into a top job in his administration and could earn Buttigieg what many Democrats believe is needed experience should he run for president again.
The role of transportation secretary is expected to play a central role in Biden's push for a bipartisan infrastructure package.