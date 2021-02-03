"We will never forget his sacrifice," Pelosi says of Capitol officer who died protecting congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., arrives for a ceremony memorializing U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at the center of the Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington. Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post/Pool/AP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed to fallen Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick's family that she will "never forget his sacrifice" and the sacrifice of others who worked to protect the Capitol during the riot on January 6.

"With your permission, may we be worthy to carry Brian in our hearts. We will never forget," Pelosi said during her remarks. "Each day when members enter the Capitol, this temple of democracy, we will remember his sacrifice and others that day who fought so hard to protect the Capitol and the congress."

"We must be vigilant as what President Lincoln referred to as the harsh artillery of time. We will never forget," she added.

Pelosi said that she heard from his family about how Sicknick was a "distinguished leader," adding, "we know from his service on the Capitol police force how patriotic he was."

She also mentioned how he served the country in other areas, including in the New Jersey Air National Guard.

"We gather today united in grief, gratitude and solemn appreciation for the service and sacrifice of officer Brian Sicknick," Pelosi said.

Hear Speaker Pelosi's full remarks: