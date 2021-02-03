Vice President Harris pays her respects to Officer Sicknick at US Capitol 

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff pay their respects to Officer Brian Sicknick in the Capitol Rotunda on February 3. Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visited the Capitol this morning to pay respects to Officer Brian Sicknick, who died due to injuries suffered in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol.

In an unannounced visit, Harris and her husband spent about two minutes in the Capitol Rotunda, where Officer Sicknick is lying in honor.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects Tuesday night.

A congressional tribute for Officer Sicknick will be held at the Rotunda at 10:30 a.m. ET.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will deliver remarks.

Lying in state is typically reserved for leaders of American government, but two US Capitol Police officers shot to death in 1998 were the first private citizens to lie in honor at the Capitol.

Sicknick's family released a statement on Saturday thanking "congressional leadership for bestowing this historic honor on our fallen American hero."