3 min ago

"We will never forget his sacrifice," Pelosi says of Capitol officer who died protecting congress

From CNN's Elise Hammond

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., arrives for a ceremony memorializing U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at the center of the Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., arrives for a ceremony memorializing U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at the center of the Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington. Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post/Pool/AP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed to fallen Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick's family that she will "never forget his sacrifice" and the sacrifice of others who worked to protect the Capitol during the riot on January 6.

"With your permission, may we be worthy to carry Brian in our hearts. We will never forget," Pelosi said during her remarks. "Each day when members enter the Capitol, this temple of democracy, we will remember his sacrifice and others that day who fought so hard to protect the Capitol and the congress."

"We must be vigilant as what President Lincoln referred to as the harsh artillery of time. We will never forget," she added.

Pelosi said that she heard from his family about how Sicknick was a "distinguished leader," adding, "we know from his service on the Capitol police force how patriotic he was."

She also mentioned how he served the country in other areas, including in the New Jersey Air National Guard.

"We gather today united in grief, gratitude and solemn appreciation for the service and sacrifice of officer Brian Sicknick," Pelosi said.

8 min ago

Democrat and GOP congressional leaders pay their respects to fallen Capitol Police Officer Sicknick

From CNN's Caroline Kelly and Jason Hoffman

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a ceremony memorializing U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at the center of the Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a ceremony memorializing U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, as an urn with his cremated remains lies in honor on a black-draped table at the center of the Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington. Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post/Pool/AP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy just paid their respects to fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

A congressional tribute was held for the officer inside the Rotunda, where he is lying in honor. The officer died due to injuries suffered in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol.

Sicknick's family released a statement on Saturday thanking "congressional leadership for bestowing this historic honor on our fallen American hero."

11 min ago

Fallen Capitol officer was "a peacekeeper, not only in duty, but in spirit," Schumer says

From CNN's Elise Hammond

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer attends a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda to honor Officer Brian Sicknick on February 3.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer attends a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda to honor Officer Brian Sicknick on February 3. Demetrius Freeman/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer honored Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was killed in the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, saying he was "a peacekeeper, not only in duty, but in spirit."

"He was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time on a day when peace was shattered," Schumer said.

The Senate Majority Leader went on to describe Sicknick and his 12-year service with the US Capitol Police.

"Talk to his colleagues and they will tell you that Brian was a kind and humble man with profound inner strength, the quiet rock of his unit," Schumer said.  They will tell you that Brian was dependable, never missed a radio call."

Schumer said that many people continue to recover from injuries "seen and unseen" from the Capitol riot, and mentioned that mental health counseling is available for officers and staff.

"That Brian and his family were made to pay such a high price for his devoted service in the capitol was a senseless tragedy, one that we are still grappling with," he said. "It has left deep scars here in this building among his friends and his colleagues."

"Blessed are the peacekeepers like Brian. Let us be peacekeepers now in his memory," he added.

Hear Sen. Schumer's full remarks:

27 min ago

Fallen Officer Sicknick is being honored at the Capitol right now. Here's a look back at his career. 

From CNN's Ralph Ellis

A congressional tribute for fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is being held in the building's famous Rotunda.

The officer died due to injuries suffered in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol.

Sicknick joined the USCP in July 2008, and most recently served in the Department's First Responder's Unit. Sicknick was originally from South River, New Jersey, and the youngest of three sons, according to a statement issued by his brother, Ken Sicknick, on behalf of his family.

Sicknick's family was "very proud" of his service to his country, Ken Sicknick said.

"Brian is a hero, and that is what we would like people to remember," he said.

Sicknick "wanted to be a police officer his entire life" and joined the New Jersey National Guard in his pursuit of that goal, Ken Sicknick said.

According to a statement from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's office, Sicknick was a staff sergeant for the New Jersey National Guard.

He served as a fire team member and a leader of the 108th Security Force Squadron, 108th Wing, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, Murphy's statement said.

Sicknick's service included two deployments — one as part of Operation Southern Watch and another as part of Operation Enduring Freedom, Murphy said.

"Officer Sicknick gave his life protecting the United States Capitol, and by extension, our very democracy, from violent insurrection," Murphy said.

23 min ago

Republicans plan to force tough votes for Democrats as they pave way for reconciliation

From CNN's Clare Foran

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters at the Capitol on February 2.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters at the Capitol on February 2. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized Democrats’ move to pass a budget resolution – clearing a path for reconciliation – if a bipartisan deal is not reached on Covid relief.

Reconciliation is a procedural shortcut that allows Democrats to pass parts of the plan without any GOP votes.

The Minority Leader previewed some of the tough votes Senate Republicans plan to force on Democrats as part of that process. 

“Senate Republicans will be ready and waiting with a host of amendments to improve the rushed procedural step that’s being jammed through. We’ll be getting senators on the record about whether taxpayers should fund checks for illegal immigrants, whether Democrats should raise taxes on small businesses in the midst of this historic crisis and whether generous federal funding should pour into school districts where the unions refuse to let schools open – and this is just a small taste,” he said.

“Yesterday, less than a day after several Senate Republicans spent literally two hours meeting with President Biden, Senate Democrats plowed ahead with a party line vote to set the table for a partisan jam,” McConnell said. “The rushed budget process that will play out this week is exactly the wrong path toward making law,” he added.

 

35 min ago

Soon: Pelosi and Schumer to speak at ceremony honoring fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

From CNN's Caroline Kelly and Jason Hoffman

Guests are seated in the Capitol Rotunda on February 3 before a ceremony to honor Officer Brian Sicknick.
Guests are seated in the Capitol Rotunda on February 3 before a ceremony to honor Officer Brian Sicknick. Demetrius Freeman/Pool/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will deliver remarks shortly during a congressional tribute for fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, whose remains are lying in honor in the building's famous Rotunda.

The officer died due to injuries suffered in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects last night, and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visited the Capitol this morning to pay respects.

Lying in state is typically reserved for leaders of American government, but two US Capitol Police officers shot to death in 1998 were the first private citizens to lie in honor at the Capitol.

Sicknick's family released a statement on Saturday thanking "congressional leadership for bestowing this historic honor on our fallen American hero."

Multiple lawmakers had called for Sicknick to be honored at the Capitol, and two Republicans from South Carolina introduced a bill that would allow him to lie in the Rotunda before his burial at Arlington National Cemetery.

32 min ago

Schumer says caucus is "eager to discuss next steps" ahead of White House meeting on Covid-19 relief

From CNN's Ali Zaslav

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer attends a press conference at the Capitol on February 2.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer attends a press conference at the Capitol on February 2. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that in a few hours, “I alongside the Democratic committee chairs responsible for drafting this (relief) legislation will be meeting with President Biden at the White House,” and they are “eager to discuss next steps.”

“We are united in our resolve to deliver on a rescue plan that provides the American people the relief they so desperately need,” he said of Senate Democrats.

Schumer reiterated Wednesday that when it comes to swiftly passing a big coronavirus relief package Democrats “will not repeat the mistakes of the past.” 

“We cannot fall short of the needs," he said. "History has taught us hard lessons of the cost of small thinking during times of big challenge."

Schumer noted that over the next two days the Senate will be in session for debate on the budget resolution. He invited members on both sides to participate in that process.

“There will be an open bipartisan amendment process,” he said. “We invite participation from both sides of the aisle in that process. But, I urge members not to lose sight of what this legislation will mean for the American people, for Americans who've lost their jobs to no fault of their own.”

43 min ago

Biden to Democrats: “I’m not going to start my administration by breaking a promise to the American people"

From CNN's Manu Raju

President Biden held a call with House Democrats this morning, telling them “it’s not in the cards” to go to $600 billion from $1.9 trillion on Covid relief, according to a person who was on the call.

“I’m not going to start my administration by breaking a promise to the American people,” he said. 

The call is still on going but Biden is not expected to take questions, this person added. 

47 min ago

House Democrats plan to mount offensive to tie Republicans to QAnon

From CNN's Manu Raju 

In light of the Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene controversy, on a caucus call this morning, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney told his colleagues that Democrats plan to stay, "relentlessly on offense" against Republicans, according to a person familiar who is on the call. 

They're vowing a new round of attacks against Congresswoman Lauren Boebert in Colorado.

And they say that research shows that even voters conservative districts from believe what happened on Jan. 6 amounted to treason, they blame Trump, and they're critical of congressional Republicans.

They want to tie Republicans to QAnon because they think voters are concerned about the fringe conspiracy movement.