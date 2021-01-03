Live TV
New Congress is sworn in

By Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 11:36 a.m. ET, January 3, 2021
1 min ago

Today's congressional swearing-in ceremony will look a bit different due to coronavirus

From CNN's Clare Foran, Kristin Wilson and Ted Barrett

The first day of the new Congress will look a bit different this year with safety precautions in place to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of senators sworn in at a time will be smaller to minimize crowding and senators are expected to take their oaths of office in groups of two to allow for social distancing.

Representatives will also be sworn in by groups, though the size will be far larger given how many more House members there are, with members-elect to be sworn in first.

Newly elected lawmakers often bring multiple family members to witness their swearing in and be part of photos commemorating the occasion. This year, though, members-elect will be permitted to have only one family member in the House gallery to watch the proceedings.

After the vote to elect a House speaker takes place, the new Speaker will administer the oath to members.

10 min ago

Pelosi faces a narrow path to speakership. Here are key things to know about today's House speaker election.

From CNN's Lauren Fox and Alex Rogers

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's margin for error is slim today, when lawmakers return to Washington to officially usher in a new session of Congress and elect their new speaker.

After serving 17 years as Democrats' leader, Pelosi is running unopposed. But the looming threat of coronavirus paired with the Democrats' smallest majority in decades means Pelosi and her deputies are carefully counting votes to ensure she can avoid any embarrassment on the House floor.

"She's very aware. If Nancy can do anything, it is that she knows how to count. She is counting every vote," said Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Democrat from Virginia. "She is very aware of the fact that with a slim majority — with some members who voted against her two years ago — there is gonna have to be an effort to persuade them that that was then and this is now. We cannot afford to have uncertainty about the speakership."

On Monday, Pelosi's office sent requests to chiefs of staff in Democratic offices across the Hill, inquiring whether their bosses would be physically present for the vote.

In order to win the speakership, a member must receive at least 50% of the vote plus one. All members who vote must be in DC in person because the vote for speaker will occur before the House passes its rules package containing the provisions that have allowed Democrats to vote by proxy for months.

Aides estimate Pelosi will have a roughly a 10-vote margin, depending on if an outstanding congressional race in New York is called by Sunday. That means she can afford to lose just a handful of members from across the ideological spectrum. In 2018, there were 15 Democrats who did not vote for her as speaker. Ten of them are returning.