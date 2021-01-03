The first day of the new Congress will look a bit different this year with safety precautions in place to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of senators sworn in at a time will be smaller to minimize crowding and senators are expected to take their oaths of office in groups of two to allow for social distancing.

Representatives will also be sworn in by groups, though the size will be far larger given how many more House members there are, with members-elect to be sworn in first.

Newly elected lawmakers often bring multiple family members to witness their swearing in and be part of photos commemorating the occasion. This year, though, members-elect will be permitted to have only one family member in the House gallery to watch the proceedings.

After the vote to elect a House speaker takes place, the new Speaker will administer the oath to members.