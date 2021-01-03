The House of Representatives is voting on its next speaker

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 3. Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The 117th Congress gaveled in Sunday with the first vote to be the election of the Speaker of the House. There are 222 Democrats and 213 Republicans in this new Congress.

CNN has found there are two Republicans who are likely to miss Sunday's votes. CNN has reached out to confirm.

These members include GOP Congressman-elect David Valadao, who has Covid-19, GOP Congresswoman-elect Maria Elvira Salazar, who also has Covid-19. GOP Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died last month after battling Covid-19.

GOP Rep. Ron Wright of Texas, who has cancer and has missed votes in the past, is planning to attend Sunday's votes as well, according to his office. Two Democrats who recently announced they tested positive with Covid-19 are coming to Sunday's votes.

Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen, who tested positive with Covid-19 last month, will attend Sunday's votes, per his office. His office said his 10-day isolation period ended on Friday, Jan. 1.

And Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore, who announced Monday she had Covid-19, will attend Sunday's votes. Her spokesperson told CNN she "has worked with doctors and she is safe to travel." Her office did not respond to a request for comment on when she learned she had Covid-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who are infected with Covid-19 or had symptoms stay away from other people – self-isolate – for at least 10 days after symptoms start. They can leave isolation after 10 days if they have no fever without the use of fever reducing medications such as ibuprofen or Tylenol and if other symptoms are improving.

Current House membership is 434 with the death of Letlow. But as of right now, with today’s likely absences, the voting membership is 432. So Nancy Pelosi will need one more than half of those voting, which is 217 votes, to retain speakership. Any “present” vote by a member is considered a nonvote and will reduce the number of total Pelosi will need to keep the gavel.

There are 10 Democrats who opposed Pelosi in 2019 who are still around:

Jim Cooper (Tenn.)

Jason Crow (Colo.)

Jared Golden (Maine)

Ron Kind (Wis.)

Conor Lamb (Pa.)

Kathleen Rice (N.Y.)

Kurt Schrader (Ore.)

Mikie Sherrill (N.J.)

Abigail Spanberger (Va.)

Elissa Slotkin (Mich.)

CNN's Alex Rogers and Lauren Fox reported that Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Maine Rep. Jared Golden have already said they do not plan on voting for Pelosi.

And a handful of moderate and progressive Democrats, including Spanberger and Reps.-elect Cori Bush of Missouri and Jamaal Bowman of New York, have declined to say how they would vote.