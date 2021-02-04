Trump's lawyers reject request for him to testify in impeachment trial
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Jim Acosta
Former President Trump will not testify at his impeachment trial, former Trump adviser Jason Miller told CNN.
"The president will not testify in an unconstitutional proceeding,” he said.
Miller has also tweeted a response from Trump’s lawyers to the request from Democratic impeachment managers that the former president testify.
“We are in receipt of your latest public relations stunt,” Trump’s attorneys write to Rep. Jamie Raskin.
“The use of our Constitution to bring a purported impeachment proceeding is much too serious to try to play these games,” wrote Trump's attorneys, Bruce Castor and David Schoen.
Earlier today: The House impeachment managers requested Trump testify at his upcoming Senate impeachment trial, in a dramatic move to try to get the former president on the record about his conduct surrounding the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.
1 hr 48 min ago
Sen. Graham calls request for Trump to testify, a "political, showboat move"
From CNN's Ali Zaslav
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters he doesn’t think former President Trump would come testify at the Senate impeachment trial next week.
“No, I hope not,” Graham said, “I don’t think that would be in anybody’s interest.”
He added: “It’s just a nightmare for the country to do this... it’s just a political, show boat move. They didn’t call him in the House.”
The South Carolina Republican also said he spoke to Trump a few days ago, and that he’s in “pretty good spirits... trying to get adjusted to his new life” and that he’s “very focused on 2022” to help the GOP retake the House and/or Senate.
2 hr 3 min ago
GOP Senator offers budget amendment to oppose $15 minimum wage
From CNN's Ali Zaslav and Ted Barrett
Sen. Jim Risch, a Republican from Idaho, is offering a budget amendment opposing a $15 federal minimum wage. It's designed to highlight divisions in the Democratic party over the issue since moderate Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin have already voiced opposition to the $15 increase.
The move comes as President Biden is pushing to include a $15 an hour hike – a long sought agenda item for Democrats – in the Covid-19 relief package, but is already facing resistance from some in the party on the dollar amount
Earlier this week, Manchin told reporters “no” he doesn’t support a $15 increase, and argued it’s more reasonable for his home state of West Virginia to instead raise it to something in the ballpark of $11 an hour.
Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat from Montana and another moderate, similarly told reporters while he supports an increase, he’d prefer a lower number that would also make more sense based on the cost of living in his state.
Every single Democratic senator’s vote will be needed in order to pass Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package, if Democrats choose to go through the budget reconciliation process to bypass GOP support.
2 hr 21 min ago
GOP Senators react to House managers' request for Trump to testify at trial
From CNN's Ali Zaslav
Senate Republicans weighed in on the announcement that House impeachment managers are requesting former President Trump to testify at his upcoming Senate impeachment trial.
Some said they need to think about it, others like Republican Sen. Ted Cruz were quick to shut it down, arguing Democrats just “want a ridiculous show trial.”
GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski told reporters: “I’ll think about it.”
The Alaska Republican added that she hadn’t even “considered that as a possibility,” when asked if she thinks there’s any value in Trump testifying at the trial.
Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy also said he has to think about it, but said he’s a “little frustrated” that the House didn’t gather evidence before sending it over to the Senate.
“Why did they not take the time to gather the evidence on the House side?” the Louisiana Republican asked. Adding, “It’s unfair to the process, it lowers the bar to what we’re doing. So let me think if we want to enable it."
2 hr 15 min ago
Biden: "America is back. Diplomacy is back"
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
In his first visit to the State Department as President, Biden gave employees a clear message: "America is back. Diplomacy is back."
"We're going to rebuild our alliances. We're going to re-engage the world and take on the enormous challenge we face dealing with the pandemic, dealing with global warming, and again, standing up for democracy and human rights around the world."
He emphasized that employees will be "trusted and empowered" to do their job and asked everyone to follow some core tenets — integrity, transparency and accountability — while working in the service of American people.
2 hr 30 min ago
Democrats request Trump's testimony at next week's impeachment trial
From CNN's Manu Raju, Jeremy Herb and Lauren Fox
The House impeachment managers just requested former President Donald Trump testify at his upcoming Senate impeachment trial. It's a dramatic move to try to get the former President on the record about his conduct surrounding the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.
Lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin sent a letter to Trump's attorney Thursday requesting that Trump testify before or during the upcoming impeachment trial, which begins on Tuesday, arguing that his testimony was needed after he disputed the House's allegations that he incited the insurrection at the Capitol.
Raskin asks Trump to testify "as early as Monday, February 8, 2021, and not later than Thursday, February 11, 2021. We would be pleased to arrange such testimony at a mutually convenient time and place.”
The House's letter did not threaten to subpoena Trump if he does not appear voluntarily, though Raskin suggested the managers would use his refusal against him.
“If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021,” Raskin continues.
Some Senate Democrats have said they are open to issuing a subpoena to Trump if House managers want to go that route.
"If the House managers are insistent that a subpoena for him is necessary, their view is entitled to a lot of weight," Sen. Richard Blumenthal told CNN.
Some context: In a 14-page response to the House's impeachment effort on Tuesday, Trump's lawyers argued that the Senate cannot vote to impeach Trump when he no longer holds office as well as that Trump's speech about the election and before the Jan. 6 riots did not cause the riots and was protected by the First Amendment.
The House impeachment managers, in their brief filed Tuesday, pushed back directly on that point, which Senate Republicans have coalesced around as a reason to acquit Trump, arguing there is ample history and precedent to hold a trial and convict Trump, who was impeached by the House while still in office.
3 hr 3 min ago
Greene defends herself on House floor and says past comments "do not represent my values"
From CNN's Clare Foran, Daniella Diaz and Annie Grayer
How today's House vote on removing Greene from committee assignments may play out
From CNN's Kristin Wilson
The House will vote today on a measure to remove Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments, a decisive step that comes in the wake of recently unearthed incendiary and violent past statements from the congresswoman that have triggered widespread backlash from Democrats and divided congressional Republicans.
Below is some guidance on what to expect this afternoon in the House:
1:30 p.m. ET: The House will begin debate on the rule. One hour of debate, divided evenly.
2:30 p.m. ET: The House will vote on the rule. It takes about an hour to vote.
3:30 p.m. ET: The House will begin debate on the resolution. One hour of debate, divided evenly.
4:30 p.m. ET: The House will vote on the previous question. Vote takes about an hour.
5:30 p.m. ET: The House will vote on the resolution. Vote will be zippier because members linger in the chamber after so they can vote quickly on the final passage and conclude.
6-6:30 p.m. ET: Gavel on passage.
Note: Timing can always shift, but this is what we expect.
3 hr 2 min ago
White House says Biden believes minimum wage should be raised
From CNN's Jasmine Wright
White House press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated President Biden’s belief that the US minimum wage needs to be increased. Asked if it's something the President would be willing to drop in Covid relief bill negotiations, Psaki declined to say if it's a measure that's being included in the Democrat's budget reconciliation process.
“Well, the President feels strongly that we need to raise the minimum wage and many economists agree with him and looks forward to working with Congress to do it,” she said. “Whether it can be done through the reconciliation process will be determined according to the House and Senate but I'm not going to negotiate further from here.”
Pushed further, Psaki reiterated her remarks and added, “there's obviously a process that's ongoing, the reconciliation process, that will make some determinations about what can and cannot be in the bill, based on rules.”
What is reconciliation? As Biden pursues a bipartisan Covid-19 relief deal, Senate Democrats are laying the groundwork for passing relief without any Republican votes using a procedural shortcut known as budget reconciliation.
Reconciliation could allow Democrats to fast track key aspects of Biden's agenda, from Covid-19 relief to infrastructure, but the process comes with a strict set of rules attached.