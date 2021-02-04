Key questions still loom ahead of Trump's second impeachment trial next week

It's still unclear how long the second Senate impeachment trial of former President Trump will last — as Senate Democrats have hinted they want a speedy trial — as well as whether House Democrats will call any witnesses, such as someone who could speak to the President's mindset and motivation before and during the Capitol riots.

"No idea," Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, said about how long the trial will last.

And asked if he believed it would include witnesses, Raskin said, "I think all that remains to be seen in the Senate."

Pressed on his preference, Raskin said, "justice" as he walked into the House chamber.

Both the House impeachment managers and Trump's legal team submitted pretrial legal briefs this week ahead of the trial that begins on Tuesday. Both sides are expected to submit one more round of pretrial briefs on Monday before the trial begins.

Trump's lawyers argued this week that it was unconstitutional for the Senate to hold an impeachment trial for a former president. Trump's team also contended that the former president's speech about election fraud did not incite the rioters and was protected by the First Amendment. "The 45th President exercised his First Amendment right under the Constitution to express his belief that the election results were suspect," Trump's lawyers wrote.

In their legal brief Tuesday, meanwhile, the House impeachment team's pushed back on the constitutional argument that Senate Republicans have coalesced around as reason to acquit Trump, pointing to the Senate's precedent for trying a former official and the fact that House impeached Trump while he was still in office.