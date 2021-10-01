Follow CNN Politics
The latest on infrastructure negotiations in Congress

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 8:28 AM ET, Fri October 1, 2021
2 min ago

Democratic leaders and White House circulated $2.1 trillion figure to get agreement on Biden agenda 

From CNN's Phil Mattingly and Lauren Fox 

Democratic leaders and the White House on Thursday put on the table a top line number of $2.1 trillion in an attempt to forge an agreement between moderates and progressives on passing President Biden’s agenda. 

The proposal is fluid, but the number serves as the baseline officials are working off of in an effort to construct an agreement around the elements of climate, home and child care and health care, according to two people with knowledge of the efforts.

The idea isn’t to lock in a final specific list of policy provisions — and several different have been proposed as potentially in or out — but instead an effort coalesce behind what can be agreed on broadly within that spending level. 

That rough sketch, however, wasn’t sitting well with Sen. Joe Manchin, who after two plus hours in his hideaway with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and then White House officials emerged around 10 p.m. ET to announce he saw no path forward on a deal Thursday night., 

“I’m at $1.5 trillion. I think $1.5 trillion does exactly what we need to do to take care of our children, take care of people at the end of life,” Manchin said. 

White House officials have been clear behind closed doors, according to multiple people familiar with the conversations, that they need to see a number at or over $2 trillion in order to have any chance to bring progressives on board. 

The working theory Manchin can be moved up (and his refusal to directly answer CNN’s Manu Raju about whether $1.5 trillion was his absolute ceiling was closely noted by White House officials), and progressives, knowing Manchin’s position, could come down given the stakes and, actual historic scale of even $2 trillion.

Manchin, even as he was walking out of a late-night meeting with Biden’s top negotiators, made clear he was still at $1.5 trillion. 

No progressive has signed off on anything as low as $2 trillion at this point, and the public position has said nothing about a framework – only Senate action on an actual proposal. 

11 min ago

Infrastructure negotiations are expected to resume Friday

From CNN's Alex Rogers, Melanie Zanona and Daniella Diaz

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ruled against putting a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on the floor Thursday night, according to a leadership aide, after progressives rebelled, potentially delaying consideration until Democrats strike an agreement on separate, much larger social safety net and climate legislation.

Pelosi's decision came after hours of intense negotiations, including a call with President Biden and a crush of meetings and calls with members of the House Democratic caucus.

The delay puts the speaker past her second self-imposed deadline to hold a vote on the plan after postponing the vote that had been originally slated for Monday.

Negotiations were expected to resume Friday, which White House press secretary Jen Psaki alluded to in a statement late Thursday night thanking Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for their efforts.

"A great deal of progress has been made this week, and we are closer to an agreement than ever," Psaki wrote. "But we are not there yet, and so, we will need some additional time to finish the work, starting tomorrow morning first thing."

12 min ago

Progressive congresswoman says there appears to be a desire to move forward on infrastructure

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman sounded a hopeful note Thursday night, even as a highly-anticipated vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package was delayed, saying she saw signs of progress after a long day of negotiations.

"What you have seen as a result of there being no votes tonight is that there has been no agreement, but that there is a desire to move the path forward," she told CNN late Thursday evening.

Coleman, who is a vice chair at large of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said she felt that even in the lack of an agreement, progressive voices were being heard loud and clear in the negotiations.

"I think we feel we are being listened to, and I think it is clear to those that are part of our discussions, that we are very serious about where we stand on this issue," she said of the infrastructure bill and larger spending package.

"All we want to do is work together, so that we can get to the measures," she added. "They are vitally important, they're interconnected, and the country needs all of it."