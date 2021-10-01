There wasn't a vote. There wasn't a deal. But a $2.1 trillion compromise framework has been floated by Democratic leaders and the White House after an all-day sprint to bridge the gap between their party's opposing factions.

Despite an 11-hour scramble, Democratic leaders left the US Capitol Thursday night without a victory on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that just months ago looked to be a sign President Biden's legislative agenda was well on its way in his first year.

Hours of feverish private meetings, calls and Zooms between Democratic leaders, their staff and White House officials sought to do what many, including those directly involved, thought impossible heading into Thursday: Bridge a gap that only seemed to grow deeper by the hour.

It was, in fact, impossible. A pledged vote was delayed. A clear framework for a deal wasn't secured. The path toward pulling Biden's agenda back from the brink still isn't clear. But the mood on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue is more optimistic than it was 24 hours ago.

What to watch for today in the negotiations: White House officials are expected to be back on Capitol Hill on Friday morning as efforts continue. Biden remains prepared to go to Capitol Hill or have lawmakers at the White House — whatever is viewed more helpful to an outcome, a White House official said.

The goal is to have the infrastructure vote on the end of the day, which would require not just the framework, but sign off by all the key players, including (and most importantly), the House progressives.

That is a way away from happening at the moment, and House progressives feel very comfortable about where they are — which is demanding a vote. Not a framework. The caucus is holding regular calls with one another, checking in to ensure they hold the line. So far, the feeling is that they can.

