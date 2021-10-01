Biden's climate goals hang in the balance as lawmakers continue to negotiate

( Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

With just one month to go until a pivotal UN climate change conference in Glasgow, President Biden's climate agenda is on the line.

The fate of Biden's ambitious climate promises is wrapped up in a large budget bill that's stalling in Congress, as moderates and progressives in Biden's own party disagree on what's needed.

These negotiations are happening at a critical time: in April, Biden promised the US would slash its carbon emissions in half below 2005 levels by the end of the decade, and the clock is ticking.

For months, Biden's climate envoy John Kerry has been traveling the world, pressuring other countries to raise their climate ambitions and decarbonize faster. That won't carry any weight unless the US does the same, lawmakers say.

"America is the indispensable nation," Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii told CNN. "We know without American leadership we can't succeed."

A White House spokesperson told CNN that tackling climate change is a "top priority" for Biden, and the administration "is using all the tools in our tool chest to solve it. Full stop."

The White House will release a national climate strategy later this year, an administration official confirmed.

Biden's top domestic climate adviser Gina McCarthy "believes that's a viable path, and I've expressed my view that without the investments, particularly the tax code support for clean power and clean transportation, I think it's really tough to get there," Center for American Progress founder and Obama climate adviser John Podesta told CNN.

If the White House does have a Plan B to meet their climate goals if reconciliation fails, Democratic lawmakers haven't seen it – and they're skeptical it can actually be done. Several Democratic lawmakers told CNN they haven't been briefed on how the White House could slash US emissions without major investment in clean energy by Congress.