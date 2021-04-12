The latest on infrastructure negotiations in Congress

(Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks to reporters at the US Capitol on October 1.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a key progressive Democrat, told reporters “we need a vote,” as she headed into the Democratic caucus meeting, batting away questions about whether a framework on the broader social safety net package would be enough for her to vote for the bipartisan infrastructure deal.

When Ocasio-Cortez was asked about the $1.5 trillion number floated by Sen. Joe Manchin, she said, “I think we still need to take a look at that.”

What this is about: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ruled against putting a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on the floor last night, according to a leadership aide, after progressives rebelled, potentially delaying consideration until Democrats strike an agreement on separate, much larger social safety net and climate legislation.

Progressives hope their hardball tactics would push moderates to support their top priority: a $3.5 trillion bill known as the Build Back Better Act. That legislation would expand the child tax credit and Medicare’s ability to cover vision, hearing and dental care, fund community college and universal pre-kindergarten initiatives, combat climate change, and fund elder care and paid leave programs.

Today, Ocasio-Cortez was asked if she felt Biden had gotten involved in negotiations too late. Ocasio-Cortez came to the President’s defense by saying he has not because “a lot of these negotiations has to do with our business here in the House and the Senate.”

“I think that the President has been playing a convening role, and he’s exploring the contours of the positive contribution he can make” Ocasio-Cortez added.