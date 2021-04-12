Advertisement

The latest on infrastructure negotiations in Congress

Meg Wagner Melissa Mahtani Veronica Rocha
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Updated 11:44 AM EDT, Fri October 1, 2021
'Treating this like a game': Psaki blasts GOP as debt ceiling deadline nears

  • The House will reconvene this morning following Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to delay a vote on the Senate-passed infrastructure bill after efforts to broker a compromise between wings of the party appeared to fall short. 
  • Pelosi and Democratic leaders are working to build support for the bill as progressives warn they won’t vote for the legislation before striking a deal with moderates on a separate sweeping spending package.
  • White House officials are expected to be back on Capitol Hill today as negotiation efforts continue. 

