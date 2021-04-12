Advertisement

The latest on infrastructure negotiations in Congress

Meg Wagner Melissa Mahtani Veronica Rocha
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Updated 11:52 AM EDT, Fri October 1, 2021
02:33 - Source: CNN
'Treating this like a game': Psaki blasts GOP as debt ceiling deadline nears

  • The House will reconvene this morning following Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to delay a vote on the Senate-passed infrastructure bill after efforts to broker a compromise between wings of the party appeared to fall short. 
  • Pelosi and Democratic leaders are working to build support for the bill as progressives warn they won’t vote for the legislation before striking a deal with moderates on a separate sweeping spending package.
  • White House officials are expected to be back on Capitol Hill today as negotiation efforts continue. 

Biden faces a reckoning on his agenda as top aides start to temper expectations
Pelosi delays vote on trillion-dollar infrastructure bill after hours of negotiations
Manchin says $1.5 trillion is his limit on Biden economic agenda amid battle with progressives
Key House progressive still holding out for Senate vote on broader social safety net package

From CNN's Kristin Wilson, Lauren Fox and Annie Grayer
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks to reporters at the US Capitol on October 1.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a key progressive Democrat, told reporters “we need a vote,” as she headed into the Democratic caucus meeting, batting away questions about whether a framework on the broader social safety net package would be enough for her to vote for the bipartisan infrastructure deal. 

When Ocasio-Cortez was asked about the $1.5 trillion number floated by Sen. Joe Manchin, she said, “I think we still need to take a look at that.”

What this is about: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ruled against putting a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on the floor last night, according to a leadership aide, after progressives rebelled, potentially delaying consideration until Democrats strike an agreement on separate, much larger social safety net and climate legislation.

Progressives hope their hardball tactics would push moderates to support their top priority: a $3.5 trillion bill known as the Build Back Better Act. That legislation would expand the child tax credit and Medicare’s ability to cover vision, hearing and dental care, fund community college and universal pre-kindergarten initiatives, combat climate change, and fund elder care and paid leave programs.

Today, Ocasio-Cortez was asked if she felt Biden had gotten involved in negotiations too late. Ocasio-Cortez came to the President’s defense by saying he has not because “a lot of these negotiations has to do with our business here in the House and the Senate.”

“I think that the President has been playing a convening role, and he’s exploring the contours of the positive contribution he can make” Ocasio-Cortez added.

Progressive caucus leader says she's spoken with White House several times since last night

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Rep. Pramila Jayapal speaks with reporters outside the US Capitol on September 30.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters on Capitol Hill that lawmakers will deliver on both the infrastructure and reconciliation bills but did not give a clear date on a timeline.