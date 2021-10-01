Biden will go to Capitol Hill this afternoon to speak with House Democrats

President Biden will travel to Capitol Hill this afternoon to speak with members of the House Democratic Caucus, the White House said Friday.

Biden is currently scheduled to meet with House Democrats at 3:30 p.m. ET, according to a source familiar with his plans.

Where things stand in Congress: A $2.1 trillion compromise framework has been floated by Democratic leaders and the White House after an all-day sprint to bridge the gap between their party's opposing factions.

The agreement Democratic leaders and the White House are attempting to craft isn't meant to be a detailed provision-by-provision rundown of the final economic and climate package, but instead the general parameters that, possibly, could unlock progressive votes on the infrastructure measure.

While there isn't a final document, the outline circulated between key players on Thursday evening targeted a top-line number of $2.1 trillion and laid out the baseline elements of the climate, social and health care areas, according to two people with direct knowledge of the efforts.

