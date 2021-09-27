A senior Biden administration official is expressing cautious optimism on prospects for advancing the reconciliation bill as well as an infrastructure bill this week: "we will have to cut a lot and drop some things, but I think we can get the big pieces."
A second senior official says, "the dam is breaking."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday night that the House will vote Thursday on the $1 trillion infrastructure plan, as the future of President Biden's sweeping economic agenda remains uncertain.
The vote is set to come as Pelosi works to unite disparate wings of the Democratic Party on both the infrastructure bill and broader $3.5 trillion social and environmental package, all as Congress works to stave off a lapse in government funding by Thursday and hitting the debt limit in October.
Pelosi, along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and senior White House officials, spent the weekend working to broker an agreement on the social and environmental package.
Where things stand now: So far they have been unable to strike a deal between progressive and moderate Democrats on a topline figure for the social and environmental bill or a framework of programs contained in the plan. Pelosi had committed last month to the original Monday deadline for the infrastructure bill, hoping to placate moderates who were wavering in support for the larger budget blueprint.