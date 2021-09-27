Follow CNN Politics
It's a crucial week for Biden's agenda and Congress

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 9:55 AM ET, Mon September 27, 2021
5 min ago

Biden administration official on weekend progress of talks: "The dam is breaking"

From CNN's John Harwood, Kevin Liptak and Devan Cole

A senior Biden administration official is expressing cautious optimism on prospects for advancing the reconciliation bill as well as an infrastructure bill this week: "we will have to cut a lot and drop some things, but I think we can get the big pieces."

A second senior official says, "the dam is breaking."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday night that the House will vote Thursday on the $1 trillion infrastructure plan, as the future of President Biden's sweeping economic agenda remains uncertain.

The vote is set to come as Pelosi works to unite disparate wings of the Democratic Party on both the infrastructure bill and broader $3.5 trillion social and environmental package, all as Congress works to stave off a lapse in government funding by Thursday and hitting the debt limit in October.

Pelosi, along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and senior White House officials, spent the weekend working to broker an agreement on the social and environmental package.

Where things stand now: So far they have been unable to strike a deal between progressive and moderate Democrats on a topline figure for the social and environmental bill or a framework of programs contained in the plan. Pelosi had committed last month to the original Monday deadline for the infrastructure bill, hoping to placate moderates who were wavering in support for the larger budget blueprint.

19 min ago

What's at stake this week for Biden's domestic agenda

From CNN's Lauren Fox and Phil Mattingly

President Biden enters the most seismic week of his legislative agenda explicitly set to miss one deadline and implicitly knowing he'll soon have to bow to a Republican blockade on another.

Feverish talks over the course of the weekend led to a rhetorical intraparty pressure release, but still left Democrats miles away from a clear pathway forward on their sweeping $4 trillion dual-pronged agenda, according to multiple people directly involved.

Every piece of Biden's agenda is on the line this week.

The vote on his $1.2 trillion Senate-passed infrastructure bill is now expected to happen on Thursday. The policy gaps in Democrats' multi-trillion dollar social safety net are significant, even as Democratic leaders say they plan to bring it to the floor this week for consideration.

And Republicans are determined to block Democrats' efforts to have them help raise the debt ceiling Monday night.

It's a mess, but those three items — despite self-imposed deadlines, promises from leaders and the wishes of various wings of the Democratic party — don't have to be dealt with this week.

The government funding bill does. And, if we get to the end of the week without a resolution on that one issue, the federal government shuts down.

Biden, upon returning from Camp David, hit at the same point as House Democrats — this is going to take some time.

"I'm optimistic about this week," Biden told reporters, adding, "it's going to take the better part of the week, I think."

Biden was on the phone with lawmakers throughout the weekend and his lead legislative negotiators Steve Ricchetti, Louisa Terrell and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese have been more or less working straight through the last several days and nights, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Overall, White House officials have been anxious about the path forward even though there remains, in the words of one official, "pretty explicit trust that history shows if the speaker is involved, it's going to go our way."

Yet nobody has a clear sense of the exact path forward on the pair of bills that make up not just Biden's domestic agenda but also the central tenet of his presidency: that showing government can work will serve as the key to calming the rancorous anti-Washington fervor sweeping the country.

Those are the real stakes here for Biden. It's not a whip count, or a specific policy dispute. He's made clear, repeatedly, it's so much bigger than that in his view. In playing the expectations game for these bills, Biden hasn't hedged. And now it's all on the line.

38 min ago

The key moments to watch this week in Congress

From CNN's Lauren Fox and Phil Mattingly

The Senate votes today at 5:30 p.m. ET on legislation to fund the government through December 3. The same bill raises the debt ceiling, something Republicans have said en masse they won't support.

The bill is going down (with just a handful of Republican senators who may cross the aisle). But, it's what happens in the hours and days after that will matter.

Democrats will have three days to fund the government. There is no public Plan B at the moment, but multiple people with direct knowledge say the expectation is the debt ceiling suspension will be ditched and a shorter funding bill will likely move.

That shorter-term option could run through early December or be a matter of weeks. Aides have said those considerations are all on the table.

House Democrats will have a caucus-wide meeting today at 5:30 p.m. ET. Think of it as a family reunion, an airing of grievances, an opportunity to get every single member on the same page at the same time in the same room.

For weeks, moderates and progressives have been lobbing arrows at one another, dancing around each other and this is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's attempt to get everyone in the room to talk it out, to remind them what is at stake before either side draws any more red lines.

Later this week: At this point, the earliest we will see a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill is Thursday. The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill will head to the floor Monday, but there is a long way to go to convince progressives to vote "yes."

Pelosi was strategic about moving this vote until Thursday, however. That is the date that the country's Surface Transportation bill expires. The infrastructure bill is the road to highway funding, and for a lot of members on the fence, Pelosi is hoping that might move the needle here.

