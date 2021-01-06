Sen. James Lankford. Source: Senate TV

Sen. James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, vowed tonight to work together with fellow members of Congress "to be able to set a peaceful example for the days ahead."

Lankford acknowledged that Congress will certify President-elect Joe Biden's win tonight.

"The peaceful people of Oklahoma want their questions answered, but they don't want this what happened today," he said, referring to the rioters who stormed the US Capitol today. "They also want to do the right thing, and they also want to do it the right way. They want to honor the constitutional process but they also want to have debate about the election security because they want to make sure it is right. Transparency and government does not seem like a bad idea."

He continued: "Obviously the commission that we have asked for is not going to happen at this point and I understand that. We are headed towards tonight towards the certification of Joe Biden being the president of the United States and we'll work together in this body to be able to set a peaceful example for the days ahead."

Lankford took the floor after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted President Trump in fiery remarks from the floor.

"Make no mistake, make no mistake my friends. Today's event did not happen spontaneously... This President bears a great deal of the blame," Schumer said.

Watch the moment: