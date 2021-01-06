Live TV
Congress certifies Electoral College votes

By Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 8:45 a.m. ET, January 6, 2021
1 min ago

How DC is preparing for possible protests today as Congress certifies Electoral College results

From CNN's Alex Marquardt, Barbara Starr, Alison Main and Devan Cole

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller on Monday approved a request from the mayor of Washington to deploy DC National Guard forces to the city to support local authorities during pro-Trump demonstrations scheduled in the city this week, a defense official told CNN.

Mayor Muriel Bowser made the request Thursday in a letter addressed to Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, the commanding general of the DC National Guard, in which she referenced protests in the city in November and December that "resulted in a large influx of participants, violence and criminal activity."

"No DCNG personnel shall be armed during this mission, and at no time, will DCNG personnel or assets be engaged in domestic surveillance, searches, or seizures of US persons," Bowser, a Democrat, wrote in the letter.

DC Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters on Monday that the National Guard will assist with "crowd management" and traffic control, freeing the city's police officers to focus on potential acts of violence and other security issues.

Speaking during a news conference on Monday, Bowser asked protesters to refrain from violence, regardless of their political views, and again urged residents to avoid the downtown area this week, as well as "people who are coming here to look for confrontations."

The mayor also said that a potential curfew for the city was not off the table, saying it will be "a tool that we will evaluate during the week."

DC's attorney general, Karl Racine said, in a statement Monday that while DC respects freedom of speech and the right to protest, "the Constitution does not grant the right to commit violence or vandalize property, and there is certainly no right to engage in acts of hate."

Racine added, "While we respect their right to protest, we will not tolerate criminal behavior — and we should deny them the opportunity to cause chaos."

Bowser's office told CNN that the plan includes the activation of 340 guardsmen, while the total deployment at any given time will be 114. The defense official said the personnel will be deployed to a few dozen points on the streets, accompanied by a DC police officer at each one.

The National Guard will also be deployed to Metro subway stations in the city alongside local officers. Their focus will primarily be on the Metro and traffic, a spokesperson for Bowser said.

A chemical-biological response team will be on standby if needed, the defense official said, which is a standard practice for any large event. Finally, some National Guard members will be activated but on standby should civilian law enforcement be pulled away to respond to a situation.

4 min ago

McConnell, who has opposed objecting to the election results, plans to speak first today

From CNN's Manu Raju 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to speak first today during the debate over the first objection, according to a person familiar with the matter.

McConnell has made clear to his conference his opposition to opposing the Electoral College votes, so his comments may set the tone for the debate.

He has yet to address the matter publicly but has told his colleagues privately about why he thinks they shouldn't go down this road.

18 min ago

There will be objections today. Here's why they won't change the election results.

From CNN's Manu Raju, Lauren Fox and Jeremy Herb

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz plans to object to Arizona's Electoral College results during the joint session of Congress on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN, which will force the first of multiple expected — and futile — votes in the House and the Senate to overturn the results of the election won by President-elect Joe Biden.

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley has said he plans to object to the results in Pennsylvania. Republicans could also force debates and votes on other key states, with Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia signaling she plans to object to Biden's win in her state.

The objections on Wednesday during the formal count of electoral votes from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, however, will not change the results of the election. Every Democrat and some Republicans will reject the challenges, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

But the objections will extend the normally ceremonial process of counting Electoral College votes into Wednesday evening and possibly beyond. For each state where a House member and senator object, the two chambers will separately recess and debate the matter for up to two hours, followed by a vote on whether to accept or reject the objection.

The exact number of objections that will be raised is still unclear. Cruz and a group of GOP senators held a conference call Monday night with several House members to map out a strategy, though no final decisions were made, according to a source involved in the call.

The states' Electoral College votes are counted in alphabetical order, so Cruz's objection to Arizona is likely to be the first debated.

Some background: The President has attacked Republicans who have said they will not object to the results, accusing them on Twitter of being part of a "surrender caucus." Trump has also pushed Vice President Mike Pence, falsely claiming on Twitter Tuesday that Pence could "has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors."

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and there is no evidence that electors from the electoral college were fraudulently chosen, as all states have certified their elections. Pence's role on Wednesday in certifying the results of the election is largely ceremonial.

2 min ago

Congress has the final vote in the 2020 election today. Here's how it will work.

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf and Will Mullery

Vters voted. States counted the votes. Challenges were heard and rejected. The Electoral College made President-elect Joe Biden's victory completely official.

The time for President Trump's repeated baseless allegations of fraud is over, but that doesn't mean the drama has ended. Lawmakers follow an archaic timeline set out the Constitution and US law to make Biden president.

Just as then-Vice President Biden oversaw the counting of electoral votes that gave Trump the White House in 2017, now it will be Vice President Mike Pence, Trump's loyal soldier these last four years, who will announce the vote tally that officially makes Biden the winner. Read more about that here.

And Republicans will have to choose how deeply they want to follow Trump into his rabbit hole of conspiracy theories.

Lawmakers will have the ability to raise objections about the vote — just like some Democrats did in 2017. But while those objections were dismissed easily in 2017, Republican senators could, if they choose, drag the process out this year, and force the House and Senate to vote on individual points.

Here's a breakdown of what will take place today:

  • Electoral votes are counted in Congress.
  • Members of the House and the Senate will meet in the House chamber. The President of the Senate — that's Pence — will preside over the session and the electoral votes will be read and counted in alphabetical order by two appointees each from the House and Senate.
  • They will then give their tallies to Pence, who will announce the results and listen for objections.
  • If there are objections, the House and Senate consider them separately to decide how to count those votes.
  • There are 538 electoral votes — one for each congressperson and senator plus three for Washington, DC. If no candidate gets to a majority — that's 270 — then the 435 members of the House decide the election. Each state gets a vote. So while there are more Democrats in the House, Republicans, as of now, control more state delegations, so it is possible the House could pick Trump even though there is a Democratic majority.
  • The House has until noon on Jan. 20 to pick the President. If they can't, it would be the vice president or the next person eligible in the line of presidential succession.