GOP lawmakers object to Arizona's electoral results

CNN

Rep. Paul Gosar objected the the counting of the electoral votes in Arizona. He was joined by other representatives and senators.

Several lawmakers applauded after Gosar announced the objection.

What happens now: The objections will extend the normally ceremonial process of counting Electoral College votes into Wednesday evening and possibly beyond.

For each state where a House member and senator object, the two chambers will separately recess and debate the matter for up to two hours, followed by a vote on whether to accept or reject the objection.

Remember: While some GOP lawmakers are expected to object to several states' electoral results, those objections will not change the results of the election.

Every Democrat and some Republicans will reject the challenges in both chambers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

