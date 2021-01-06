Smaller protests are happening at Capitol buildings across the US

Smaller protests at Capitol buildings across the US have popped up, including in Salem, Oregon; Atlanta, Denver, and Topeka, where President Trump's supporters gathered.

Video from CNN affiliate KATU showed several hundred people at demonstration in front of the Oregon Capitol, standing in the drizzle. At one point, they interrupted a series of speakers to play Trump’s Twitter message to the rioters in Washington.

“That was the President. We’re not going home here; we’re just getting started,” a rally leader said.

In Atlanta, dozens of people stood across from the Capitol, many holding flags. In Denver, hundreds of people gathered outside the Colorado Capitol.

Authorities say a pro-Trump protest inside the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka was permitted and peaceful.

“There are no known issues that I am aware of,” Lt. Terry Golightly, a spokesperson for Kansas Capitol Police, told CNN. The demonstration was permitted for an hour and had ended, he said.