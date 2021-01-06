Entire DC National Guard has been activated following breach of the US Capitol
The entire DC National Guard has been activated by the Department of Defense following a pro-Trump mob breaching the United States Capitol.
Jonathan Hoffman, chief Pentagon spokesman, said:
"The D.C. Guard has been mobilized to provide support to federal law enforcement in the District. Acting Secretary Miller has been in contact with Congressional leadership, and Secretary McCarthy has been working with the D.C. government. The law enforcement response will be led by the Department of Justice."
22 min ago
Police in riot gear have moved into plaza near Capitol
From CNN’s Brian Todd
Police in riot gear have moved into the plaza on the east side of the Capitol.
CNN’s Brian Todd says approximately 50 police are on the east side.
Some rioters have followed behind them, yelling at them.
21 min ago
Calls grow for social media platforms to suspend Trump's accounts amid riots
From CNN’s Brian Fung
Tech platforms faced growing calls Wednesday afternoon to suspend President Trump’s social media accounts for his role in instigating riots at the Capitol.
The Anti-Defamation League issued a statement accusing Trump of promoting sedition and inciting violence.
"President Trump has a responsibility to call for an end to this violence and unrest that he has sowed. His campaign of disinformation is a clear and present danger to our democracy," said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. "But until such time as that happens, social media companies should suspend his accounts ASAP as they would do for anyone else advocating disinformation and promoting violence. It’s time."
"Why is Trump still allowed to tweet?" asked Nikole Hannah-Jones, a reporter for the New York Times Magazine.
Trump has called for his supporters to "remain peaceful" but has not called for them to stand down, despite calls by many Republicans for him to do so.
"Condemn this now, @realDonaldTrump – you are the only one they will listen to. For our country!" tweeted Alyssa Farah, Trump’s former communications director.
Facebook and Twitter did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The companies have applied contextual labels to Trump’s tweets in recent days, but since the November election it has become increasingly clear that the labels are inadequate to the task.
35 min ago
Multiple officers injured in the mob violence
From CNN's Pamela Brown and Noah Gray
Multiple officers have been injured with at least one transported to the hospital, multiple sources tell CNN.
Acting homeland security secretary says violence "in any form is unacceptable"
From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez and Geneva Sands
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, who is currently on a weeklong diplomatic trip in the Middle East, condemned the situation unfolding at the Capitol, saying in a tweet, "violence in any form is unacceptable."
"NO one has the right to attack ANY federal institution regardless of motivation. Violent opportunists at the US Capitol grounds must be held accountable. We have a proud history of resolving our differences through peaceful means," he said.
24 min ago
Ivanka Trump calls rioters "patriots," then deletes tweet
From CNN's Kate Bennet
While retweeting her father, President Trump’s tweet, Ivanka Trump addressed the rioters as "American Patriots."
She added, "the violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful."
Minutes later, after push back on Twitter for calling the rioters "patriots," she deleted the tweet.
38 min ago
White House: Trump has directed National Guard and other "federal protective services" to respond to riot
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury and Ryan Nobles
White House Press Secretary tweeted that President Trump has directed the National Guard and other "federal protective services" to assist with responding to the rioters at the US Capitol.
"We reiterate President Trump's call against violence and to remain peaceful," she tweeted.
Virginia is sending 200 state troopers and mobilizing a unit of the Guard to quell the situation at the US Capitol, according to Clark Mercer, chief of staff for Gov. Ralph Northam.
40 min ago
Vice President Pence calls for rioters to leave the Capitol building
From CNN’s Allie Malloy with Nicky Robertson
After rioters stormed the US Capitol building, Vice President Mike Pence is now calling for an end to violence and for people to respect law enforcement and leave the building.
“The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building,” Pence tweeted.
He continued: “Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
40 min ago
Former Trump official demands anyone participating in violence be arrested
From CNN's Zachary Cohen
President Trump’s former acting Director of National Intelligence, Richard Grenell, called for police to immediately arrest anyone participating in violence at the US Capitol Building, calling such acts “unAmerican.”
“Anyone participating in violence must be arrested. Immediately. This is unacceptable. And unAmerican,” he tweeted Wednesday.
Grenell is among a handful of current and former Trump officials who have condemned the violence unfolding at the US Capitol.
While the President has tweeted about the situation, his calls for protesters to “remain peaceful” have been criticized by lawmakers in his own party as insufficient.