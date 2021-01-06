Entire DC National Guard has been activated following breach of the US Capitol

Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images

Tech platforms faced growing calls Wednesday afternoon to suspend President Trump’s social media accounts for his role in instigating riots at the Capitol.

The Anti-Defamation League issued a statement accusing Trump of promoting sedition and inciting violence.

"President Trump has a responsibility to call for an end to this violence and unrest that he has sowed. His campaign of disinformation is a clear and present danger to our democracy," said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. "But until such time as that happens, social media companies should suspend his accounts ASAP as they would do for anyone else advocating disinformation and promoting violence. It’s time."

"Why is Trump still allowed to tweet?" asked Nikole Hannah-Jones, a reporter for the New York Times Magazine.

Trump has called for his supporters to "remain peaceful" but has not called for them to stand down, despite calls by many Republicans for him to do so.

"Condemn this now, @realDonaldTrump – you are the only one they will listen to. For our country!" tweeted Alyssa Farah, Trump’s former communications director.

Facebook and Twitter did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The companies have applied contextual labels to Trump’s tweets in recent days, but since the November election it has become increasingly clear that the labels are inadequate to the task.