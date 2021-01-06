Trump reacts to protests: "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement"

President Trump has urged protesters to support police and law enforcement in a tweet this afternoon as they breached the US Capitol.

Earlier in the day, Trump encouraged his supporters to protest at the US Capitol in the hours before the building was breached.

Despite promising he would join them, Trump retreated to the White House in his SUV and watched on television as the violence unfolded on Capitol Hill.

"We’re going to walk down to the Capitol. And we're gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. And we're probably not going to be cheering, so much for some of them, because you'll never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength and you have to be strong," he said at his rally on the Ellipse.

As he was concluding, Trump again claimed he would join his supporters as they marched to the Capitol.

"We’ll walk down Pennsylvania Avenue,” he said.

For more than 40 minutes, the White House has refused to comment on the chaos unfolding involving Trump's supporters on Capitol Hill, who have now breached the area where Vice President Mike Pence is currently inside. Despite repeated requests, Trump's spokesperson have declined to say anything or deliver any message from the President on what's ongoing.