Republican congresswoman says she will reverse position on challenging election results

US Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, left, speaks with colleague Josh Hawley of Missouri during a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes for US President at the US Capitol in Washington on January 6. Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

The main Senate objectors are privately meeting to strategize about whether they plan to press ahead with their objections. The discussions come as leaders are planning to continue with the House and Senate session sometime tonight, but pressure is building on the senators to limit their objections and show unity after the raucous and violent display in the Capitol today.

Sens. Mike Braun of Indiana, Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and a few others were seen meeting in a separate room together outside of the bigger room where all senators are being held.

Braun was asked by reporters if they've reached any resolution, he replied, "Not yet."

When CNN's Manu Raju asked if his GOP colleagues should drop objections and just finish Electoral College certification tonight, GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska replied, "I think the way to get this done, the quickest way to show that our constitutional order is intact is, would be a good path forward."

Senators are indicating they hope to return to session Wednesday night and finish the Electoral College ratification.

“These thugs aren’t running us off,” said Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Manchin said he thinks it will happen in the Capitol but didn’t know for sure.

Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly echoed Manchin’s remark, saying “I expect that to be done.”

GOP Sen. Roger Wicker said “We’re gonna go forward.”

“The goal would be to expedite the objections, to have the debate make it so people who have to still make their points,” Wicker said. But he reiterated he’s not involved in those negotiations. As CNN noted, until the leadership says so, it’s still uncertain.

When asked if it would be done tonight, Wicker replied, “We’re gonna try to do it on the date it is called for.”

The Mississippi Republican also said the mood in the room where the senators are being held is “concerned” and “not upbeat.”

Moments ago, the Sergeant-at-Arms announced that the Capitol is now secure.

There was minimal damage apparent in the Capitol, debris on the floor, but no major damage. The floor was chalky with what we were told from one officer was smoke bombs. The smell of what appeared to be smoke bombs filled the Capitol hallways.