Republican congresswoman says she will reverse position on challenging election results
From CNN’s Andy Rose
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican from Washington state, will reverse her position on challenging the presidential election results.
“We must have a peaceful transfer of power. The only reason for my objection was to give voice to the concern that governors and courts unilaterally changed election procedures without the will of the people and outside of the legislative process. I have been consistent in my belief that Americans should utilize the constitutional tools and legal processes available to seek answers to their questions about the 2020 election. What we have seen today is unlawful and unacceptable," McMorris Rodgers said in a statement today.
McMorris Rodgers added: "I have decided I will vote to uphold the Electoral College results and I encourage Donald Trump to condemn and put an end to this madness.”
Read the statement:
9 min ago
Twitter removes Trump's tweets
From CNN's Brian Fung
Twitter on Wednesday removed several of President Trump’s tweets reacting to the violence at the US Capitol.
Among the tweets that were removed was a video that Trump posted Wednesday afternoon addressing his supporters. Also deleted was Trump’s tweet saying Vice President Mike Pence lacked the “courage” to do what was necessary.
The removal comes after Facebook and YouTube removed Trump’s video to supporters, and amid calls by the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP for Trump’s social media accounts to be suspended outright.
11 min ago
Democratic lawmaker recounts his experience comforting colleague while US Capitol was under siege
The last time Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat from Colorado, experienced the level of violence seen at the US Capitol today was when he was serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, he told CNN this afternoon.
Crow was photographed comforting Rep. Susan Wild, a fellow Democrat from Pennsylvania, while rioters entered the Capitol.
"That was a very, very difficult time. I haven't been in a situation like that since frankly I was in Iraq and Afghanistan as an Army ranger. We were actually trapped in the House chamber at that time. A mob had descended and broke through the security cordon of the Capitol. They had already evacuated the leadership and the members who were on the floor. But those of us who were up in the gallery watching the debate had been trapped because the mob closed off the stairwells and had surrounded the chamber," Crow said.
CNN's Dana Bash spoke with Rep. Jason Crow. Watch:
12 min ago
Top GOP congresswoman says Trump is "abusing the trust of the American people"
From CNN’s Ali Main
Responding to President Trump's tweet calling his supporters who violently stormed the US Capitol earlier Wednesday "great patriots," House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney said the President is "abusing the trust of the American people and abusing the trust of the people who supported him."
"Our job in the Capitol is to count the votes. We will count the votes, but there are serious questions about the President's involvement and responsibility for what happen here tonight, here today at the Capitol and it cannot be tolerated," she said in a phone interview on Fox News.
The No. 3 House Republican said she does expect for lawmakers to return to the House floor Wednesday evening to continue their joint session to count Electoral College votes and affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had said the same earlier.
"I think there is agreement that we must do that," Cheney said, adding it was important to send a message to the country and world that America is "not ruled by mob violence."
"We have this tremendous history of the peaceful transfer of power. Something that we take for granted but Ronald Reagan said it was miraculous. And I think what we've seen today demonstrates how fragile it is. And the obligation and the responsibility of everybody in a position authority to step up, make sure that we are abiding by our oath and make sure that this insurrection is not allowed to proceed and that we are not going to be ruled by the violence," Cheney said.
She said the fact that members of law enforcement were injured amid the violence was "absolutely unacceptable," and that Trump's response has been "completely intolerable."
29 min ago
Pelosi: "We have decided we should proceed tonight"
From Phil Mattingly and Clare Foran
In a letter to colleagues, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced leaders of Congress have decided to resume the joint session tonight to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win once the Capitol is "cleared for use."
"In consultation with Leader Hoyer and Whip Clyburn and after calls to the Pentagon, the Justice Department and the Vice President, we have decided we should proceed tonight at the Capitol once it is cleared for use. Leader Hoyer will be sending out more guidance later today," she said.
16 min ago
Crowds dwindle at US Capitol following enactment of curfew
The crowds at the US Capitol have started to disperse following the enforcement of a 6 p.m. ET curfew enacted in Washington, DC.
Large crowds of people were seen walking away from the Capitol as of 6:25 p.m. ET.
CNN's Alex Marquardt reports:
Ahead of the 6 p.m ET curfew, CNN reported that police were successfully clearing crowds from the lawn on the West side of the US Capitol, moving them back toward the Capitol reflecting pool.
The CNN team there didn't see any signs of violence, although people in the crowd were yelling at the officers even as they moved back as instructed.
35 min ago
Sen. Mitt Romney: "What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President"
From CNN’s Nicky Robertson
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, who has condemned GOP attempts to subvert the will of the voters in the presidential election, released a statement Wednesday night containing remarks he would have said in the US Senate before the insurrection in the US Capitol.
“We gather today due to a selfish man’s injured pride and the outrage of his supporters whom he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months and stirred to action this very morning. What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States. Those who choose to continue to support his dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of a legitimate, democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy. They will be remembered for their role in this shameful episode in American history. That will be their legacy,” Romney said.
Romney went on to say, “I urge my colleagues to move forward with completing the electoral count, to refrain from further objections, and to unanimously affirm the legitimacy of the presidential election.”
42 min ago
Senate GOP objectors privately meeting to strategize plans
From CNN's Ali Zaslav, Manu Raju, Ted Barrett and Sarah Fortinsky
The main Senate objectors are privately meeting to strategize about whether they plan to press ahead with their objections. The discussions come as leaders are planning to continue with the House and Senate session sometime tonight, but pressure is building on the senators to limit their objections and show unity after the raucous and violent display in the Capitol today.
Sens. Mike Braun of Indiana, Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and a few others were seen meeting in a separate room together outside of the bigger room where all senators are being held.
Braun was asked by reporters if they've reached any resolution, he replied, "Not yet."
When CNN's Manu Raju asked if his GOP colleagues should drop objections and just finish Electoral College certification tonight, GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska replied, "I think the way to get this done, the quickest way to show that our constitutional order is intact is, would be a good path forward."
Senators are indicating they hope to return to session Wednesday night and finish the Electoral College ratification.
“These thugs aren’t running us off,” said Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
Manchin said he thinks it will happen in the Capitol but didn’t know for sure.
Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly echoed Manchin’s remark, saying “I expect that to be done.”
GOP Sen. Roger Wicker said “We’re gonna go forward.”
“The goal would be to expedite the objections, to have the debate make it so people who have to still make their points,” Wicker said. But he reiterated he’s not involved in those negotiations. As CNN noted, until the leadership says so, it’s still uncertain.
When asked if it would be done tonight, Wicker replied, “We’re gonna try to do it on the date it is called for.”
The Mississippi Republican also said the mood in the room where the senators are being held is “concerned” and “not upbeat.”
Moments ago, the Sergeant-at-Arms announced that the Capitol is now secure.
There was minimal damage apparent in the Capitol, debris on the floor, but no major damage. The floor was chalky with what we were told from one officer was smoke bombs. The smell of what appeared to be smoke bombs filled the Capitol hallways.
40 min ago
State Department tells diplomats overseas to suspend making social media posts
From CNN's Nicole Gaouette, Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler
US diplomats overseas have been told to suspend all social media posts given the mob assault on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, three diplomatic sources told CNN, a step normally only taken during a terrorist attack and major natural disaster.
The Under Secretary for Public Affairs sent a note to US diplomatic posts overseas ordering them to “pause any planned context from your social media accounts” and remove any scheduled content set for release on Facebook, Hootsuite, and Twitter until further notice.
The message, a copy of which was provided to CNN, also said that planned social media from flagship State Department accounts are also being frozen.
That message was followed by a second note to staff that said the freeze was happening at the direction of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s office and should be implemented in all bureaus. A social media freeze of this sort is commonly ordered by department leadership when there is a terrorist attack or an earthquake and they do not want US missions posting about off-topic issues, a strong possibility since many offices schedule pre-planned posts.
Despite the directive, Pompeo himself has been “conspicuously silent” as rioters stormed Capitol Hill, one diplomat pointed out.
The situation has left US embassies – which are receiving multiple requests for comment – with nothing they can say about the riots, two US diplomats said. In some instances they have relied on the tweets of Vice President Pence saying that the violence must stop, diplomats said.