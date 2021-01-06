What Trump is doing to Pence is "shameful," senior White House official says
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
A senior White House official tells CNN what Trump is doing to Vice President Pence in their final days in office is "shameful."
This official, whose views are closely aligned with the President's, noted how Pence has stuck by the President since the Access Hollywood days only to witness him turn on him at the very end.
2 hr 14 min ago
Pelosi writes letter to House Democrats ahead of Electoral College certification
From CNN's Kristin Wilson
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi penned a letter to Democratic colleagues in the House about Wednesday's joint session of Congress.
In the letter, she wrote:
"There are no speaking roles during the Joint Session except for announcing the votes of the states. If Republicans bring a challenge to a state, we then break into separate House and Senate sessions to debate. "
She also asked members to "remain in their offices unless called to vote. In the event of a challenge, we may only have 54 Members in the House Gallery, which we hope to accommodate on a rotating basis." And, "face covers must be worn at all times," Adding, "These procedures are not a suggestion."
Pelosi closed with a message about Wednesday, which she said "is about guaranteeing trust in our democratic system. As Members of Congress, we all have a responsibility to uphold the principle: the people are sovereign and that they hold the power to choose their leaders through the ballot box. I am confident that Democrats will honor this responsibility, with unity, patriotism and dignity For The People."
2 hr 24 min ago
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be on Capitol Hill today for Senate duties
From CNN's Jasmine Wright
Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will be on Capitol Hill today to fulfill her duties in the Senate, per a Harris Senate aide.
She will attend a classified Senate Intel committee hearing this morning then turn to the electoral business with the rest of the senate later on today.
"The American people did their job and today she will be there to do hers," the aide said.
2 hr 22 min ago
Trump's longtime attorney Jay Sekulow says Pence does not have the power to declare an alternative winner
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Trump’s longtime attorney Jay Sekulow weighed in on the constitutionality of Trump’s wishes for Vice President Mike Pence to throw out Electoral College votes when he presides over a joint session of Congress Wednesday.
Sekulow, who represented Trump during his impeachment trial one year ago, said on his radio show this week that Pence does not have the power to declare an alternative winner.
"Some have speculated that the Vice President could simply say, ‘I'm not going to accept these electors,’ that he has the authority to do that on the Constitution. I actually don't think that's what the Constitution has in mind. If that were the case, any vice president could refuse any election," Sekulow said, adding that Pence’s role is "more of a ministerial procedural function."
He later reiterated:
"There's also this rumor running around or this theory running around that Mike Pence himself can simply declare the winner and pick the alternate slate. And I just don't see that in the United States Constitution."
Sekulow suggested that Sen. Ted Cruz’s plan to call for an election commission was a more effective strategy.
"Folks, at the end of the day, with all of the allegations of fraud and all the issues we've dealt with, at the end of the day, we have to abide by the Constitution. We're a constitutional republic. So, I'm trying to look at what are the legal options here, what are the political options. I think what Senator Cruz is doing is the is a politically constitutional approach," he said.
1 hr 11 min ago
Here's when congressional leaders expect the certification to wrap up
From CNN's John Harwood and Jamie Gangel
Despite the expected challenges to at least some states' Electoral College votes on Wednesday, leaders in both chambers of Congress do not expect today's certification to drag on for days.
One person close to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expects the whole process to be completed today, not stretch multiple days. This source adds that while there is willingness to object, there is not much enthusiasm over debating it.
And a source familiar with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's thinking told CNN she does not want to recess and that they are prepared for five or six potential objections, although they aren't totally certain of how many states will ultimately be contested.
These people say the current thinking is that this will all wrap between 3 a.m. ET and 4 a.m. ET
Remember: Ultimately, though, it's impossible to know how long exactly today's event it will take as we continue to learn more about how many states will receive objections.
2 hr 36 min ago
Trump again calls on Pence to reject Electoral College vote, which the VP doesn't have the power to do
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Trump continues to call on Vice President Mike Pence to reject the Electoral College vote — something he does not have power to do — in a last-ditch Twitter message.
Remember: Despite President Trump's baseless claims, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Pence’s role in certifying the Electoral College vote is largely ceremonial, something he explained to Trump during a meeting Tuesday. The relationship between the two, CNN has reported, has soured in recent days as Pence intends to follow the Constitution.
Yet Trump continues to call on Pence to send electors back to states to overturn the election results and undermine democracy.
"Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!" he said in the tweet.
How DC is preparing for possible protests today as Congress certifies Electoral College results
From CNN's Alex Marquardt, Barbara Starr, Alison Main and Devan Cole
Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller on Monday approved a request from the mayor of Washington to deploy DC National Guard forces to the city to support local authorities during pro-Trump demonstrations scheduled in the city this week, a defense official told CNN.
"No DCNG personnel shall be armed during this mission, and at no time, will DCNG personnel or assets be engaged in domestic surveillance, searches, or seizures of US persons," Bowser, a Democrat, wrote in the letter.
DC Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters on Monday that the National Guard will assist with "crowd management" and traffic control, freeing the city's police officers to focus on potential acts of violence and other security issues.
Speaking during a news conference on Monday, Bowser asked protesters to refrain from violence, regardless of their political views, and again urged residents to avoid the downtown area this week, as well as "people who are coming here to look for confrontations."
The mayor also said that a potential curfew for the city was not off the table, saying it will be "a tool that we will evaluate during the week."
DC's attorney general, Karl Racine said, in a statement Monday that while DC respects freedom of speech and the right to protest, "the Constitution does not grant the right to commit violence or vandalize property, and there is certainly no right to engage in acts of hate."
Racine added, "While we respect their right to protest, we will not tolerate criminal behavior — and we should deny them the opportunity to cause chaos."
Bowser's office told CNN that the plan includes the activation of 340 guardsmen, while the total deployment at any given time will be 114. The defense official said the personnel will be deployed to a few dozen points on the streets, accompanied by a DC police officer at each one.
The National Guard will also be deployed to Metro subway stations in the city alongside local officers. Their focus will primarily be on the Metro and traffic, a spokesperson for Bowser said.
A chemical-biological response team will be on standby if needed, the defense official said, which is a standard practice for any large event. Finally, some National Guard members will be activated but on standby should civilian law enforcement be pulled away to respond to a situation.
2 hr 41 min ago
McConnell, who has opposed objecting to the election results, plans to speak first today
From CNN's Manu Raju
Seate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to speak first today during the debate over the first objection, according to a person familiar with the matter.
McConnell has made clear to his conference his opposition to opposing the Electoral College votes, so his comments may set the tone for the debate.
He has yet to address the matter publicly but has told his colleagues privately about why he thinks they shouldn't go down this road.
2 hr 20 min ago
There will be objections today. Here's why they won't change the election results.
From CNN's Manu Raju, Lauren Fox and Jeremy Herb
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz plans to object to Arizona's Electoral College results during the joint session of Congress on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN, which will force the first of multiple expected — and futile — votes in the House and the Senate to overturn the results of the election won by President-elect Joe Biden.
The objections on Wednesday during the formal count of electoral votes from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, however, will not change the results of the election. Every Democrat and some Republicans will reject the challenges, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
But the objections will extend the normally ceremonial process of counting Electoral College votes into Wednesday evening and possibly beyond. For each state where a House member and senator object, the two chambers will separately recess and debate the matter for up to two hours, followed by a vote on whether to accept or reject the objection.
The exact number of objections that will be raised is still unclear. Cruz and a group of GOP senators held a conference call Monday night with several House members to map out a strategy, though no final decisions were made, according to a source involved in the call.
The states' Electoral College votes are counted in alphabetical order, so Cruz's objection to Arizona is likely to be the first debated.
Some background: The President has attacked Republicans who have said they will not object to the results, accusing them on Twitter of being part of a "surrender caucus." Trump has also pushed Vice President Mike Pence, falsely claiming on Twitter Tuesday that Pence could "has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors."
There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and there is no evidence that electors from the electoral college were fraudulently chosen, as all states have certified their elections. Pence's role on Wednesday in certifying the results of the election is largely ceremonial.