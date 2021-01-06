DC mayor implements 6 p.m. ET curfew

Washington, DC, will be under a 6:00 p.m. ET curfew, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced in a tweeted statement. It will remain in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

The Electoral College certification vote has been paused after protesters incited by Trump breached the Capitol building.

"During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport" within the district, the statement said.

Here's her full statement: