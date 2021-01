A citywide curfew for the District of Columbia began at 6 p.m. ET and will continue until 6 a.m. ET tomorrow.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the curfew earlier today after Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol, where members of Congress were meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win.

During the hours of the curfew, according to a statement, "no person, other than persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the District."

The curfew does not apply to essential workers, including people working in the media with their outlet-issued credentials.

Here is the mayor's statement:

The Sergeant-at-Arms announced that the US Capitol building is now secure, according to press pool reporters. Rioters still remained outside the building.